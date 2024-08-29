Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,520
|₹0.05-98.41%
|5000%
|-
|-
|1,560
|₹1.750%
|1,0000%
|-
|-
|1,600
|₹0.050%
|23,000-4.16%
|-
|-
|1,620
|₹9.050%
|5000%
|-
|-
|1,640
|₹0.20%
|1,5000%
|19,0000%
|₹2230%
|1,700
|₹0.05-66.66%
|67,500-8.16%
|-
|-
|1,720
|₹0.05-96%
|17,500-5.40%
|-
|-
|1,740
|₹0.05-87.5%
|36,5000%
|-
|-
|1,760
|₹0.05-90.9%
|15,000-9.09%
|4,0000%
|₹109.40%
|1,780
|₹0.1-60%
|16,5000%
|34,000-5.55%
|₹120-8.36%
|1,800
|₹0.05-75%
|52,000-5.45%
|9,0000%
|₹100.3-22.99%
|1,820
|₹0.05-66.66%
|28,500-8.06%
|17,0000%
|₹78.9-28.5%
|1,840
|₹0.05-87.5%
|24,000-11.11%
|24,0000%
|₹59.4-14.03%
|1,860
|₹0.15-80%
|23,500-16.07%
|26,500-10.16%
|₹50.6-25.64%
|1,880
|₹0.05-95.45%
|23,50080.76%
|55,000-36.78%
|₹32.77.21%
|1,900
|₹0.05-97.43%
|59,500-13.13%
|27,500-21.42%
|₹10-31.03%
|1,920
|₹0.05-98.86%
|9,000-52.63%
|24,000-57.14%
|₹0.15-97.87%
|1,940
|₹17.155.86%
|8,000-63.63%
|47,000-43.03%
|₹0.05-98.66%
|1,960
|₹29.15-12.59%
|11,000-18.51%
|39,500-43.16%
|₹0.1-95.23%
|1,980
|₹5813.5%
|24,0000%
|1,18,000-55.88%
|₹0.05-96.29%
|2,000
|₹78.5513.67%
|42,000-1.17%
|14,000-72.81%
|₹0.05-94.11%
|2,020
|₹140.8-1.64%
|2,5000%
|33,000-35.92%
|₹0.05-90%
|2,040
|₹124.250%
|5,0000%
|39,000-46.20%
|₹0.1-77.77%
|2,060
|₹102.450%
|1,0000%
|25,500-12.06%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,080
|₹16612.73%
|2,5000%
|44,500-16.82%
|₹0.05-80%
|2,100
|₹1823.94%
|500-50%
|42,500-27.35%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|2,120
|₹208.4550.18%
|3,0000%
|00%
|₹3.70%
|2,140
|-
|-
|34,500-15.85%
|₹0.05-75%
|2,160
|-
|-
|48,500-22.4%
|₹0.05-80%
|2,200
|₹29031.81%
|5000%
|6,500-18.75%
|₹0.10%
|2,280
|-
|-
EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.Read More
