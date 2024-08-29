iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Communications Ltd Option Chain

1,718.9
(0.71%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,520₹0.05-98.41%5000%
--1,560₹1.750%1,0000%
--1,600₹0.050%23,000-4.16%
--1,620₹9.050%5000%
--1,640₹0.20%1,5000%
19,0000%₹2230%1,700₹0.05-66.66%67,500-8.16%
--1,720₹0.05-96%17,500-5.40%
--1,740₹0.05-87.5%36,5000%
--1,760₹0.05-90.9%15,000-9.09%
4,0000%₹109.40%1,780₹0.1-60%16,5000%
34,000-5.55%₹120-8.36%1,800₹0.05-75%52,000-5.45%
9,0000%₹100.3-22.99%1,820₹0.05-66.66%28,500-8.06%
17,0000%₹78.9-28.5%1,840₹0.05-87.5%24,000-11.11%
24,0000%₹59.4-14.03%1,860₹0.15-80%23,500-16.07%
26,500-10.16%₹50.6-25.64%1,880₹0.05-95.45%23,50080.76%
55,000-36.78%₹32.77.21%1,900₹0.05-97.43%59,500-13.13%
27,500-21.42%₹10-31.03%1,920₹0.05-98.86%9,000-52.63%
24,000-57.14%₹0.15-97.87%1,940₹17.155.86%8,000-63.63%
47,000-43.03%₹0.05-98.66%1,960₹29.15-12.59%11,000-18.51%
39,500-43.16%₹0.1-95.23%1,980₹5813.5%24,0000%
1,18,000-55.88%₹0.05-96.29%2,000₹78.5513.67%42,000-1.17%
14,000-72.81%₹0.05-94.11%2,020₹140.8-1.64%2,5000%
33,000-35.92%₹0.05-90%2,040₹124.250%5,0000%
39,000-46.20%₹0.1-77.77%2,060₹102.450%1,0000%
25,500-12.06%₹0.05-83.33%2,080₹16612.73%2,5000%
44,500-16.82%₹0.05-80%2,100₹1823.94%500-50%
42,500-27.35%₹0.05-85.71%2,120₹208.4550.18%3,0000%
00%₹3.70%2,140--
34,500-15.85%₹0.05-75%2,160--
48,500-22.4%₹0.05-80%2,200₹29031.81%5000%
6,500-18.75%₹0.10%2,280--

Tata Comm: Related NEWS

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

