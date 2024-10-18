|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Jul 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Tata Communications Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held virtually on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in compliance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). 38th Annual General Meeting of Tata Communications Limited; Book Closure and Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
