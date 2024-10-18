|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 Apr 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|16.7
|167
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on April 17, 2024 Recommendation of dividend: We would like to inform that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 16.70 per share (face value of 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. This dividend, upon approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid to eligible shareholders after its conclusion.
Invest wise with Expert advice
