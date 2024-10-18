iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Communications Ltd Dividend

1,707.2
(1.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Tata Comm CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 Apr 20241 Jul 20241 Jul 202416.7167Final
Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on April 17, 2024 Recommendation of dividend: We would like to inform that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 16.70 per share (face value of 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. This dividend, upon approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid to eligible shareholders after its conclusion.

Tata Comm: Related News

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

