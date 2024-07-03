Tata Communications Ltd Summary

Tata Communications Limited (Formerly known as Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited) was incorporated on 19 March, 1986. The Company changed its name from Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited to Tata Communications Limited on 28 January 2008. The Company is a leading provider of a new world of communications. Presently, it offers international and national voice and data transmission services, selling and leasing of bandwidth on undersea cable systems, internet connectivity services and other value-added services comprising tele presence, managed hosting, mobile global roaming and signalling services, transponder lease, television uplinking and other related services.The Company benchmarked in Intelsat Business Service in year 1992, a dedicated satellite-based service that provides high speed, high quality data circuits on a point-to-point basis through earth stations strategically located near the customers premises and also has entered the era of mobile communications by commissioning its own Land Earth Station (LES) at Arvi near Pune. During the period 1993, it introduced Inmarsat-C service, which permits transmission of messages via small portable terminals and a video conferencing service (both domestic and international) through studios located at the companys international gateways at Mumbai, New Delhi, Calcutta and Chennai. In 1994, the company had a co-operation with British Telecom, UK and launched the Concert Packet Service (CPS) for Indian customers. The company started providing Internet access services in August of the year 1995, provided access to the Internet in Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Calcutta, Bangalore and Pune and also a dominant commercial provider of access to the Internet in India. The company sets up two Standard A Intelsat earth stations, one at Halisahar (Calcutta) and second at Korattur (Chennai).In 1996, the company has signed a Construction and Maintenance Agreement for the Fibre Optic Link Around the Globe (FLAG). In 1996, the Tata Tele Services (TTSL) was established to spearhead the group foray into the telecom sector.Tata Communications has introduced the Universal Connect services jointly with TMI (Tele Media International) a wholly owned subsidiary of Telecommunications Italia. The company introduced managed data network services in January 1997, and offers such services through the global alliance networks of six global partners BT, Cable & Wireless, EQUANT, Global One, IBM Global Services and Tele Media International and sets up its own facilities for a Direct-to-Home (DTH) television service platform for Indian satellite television channels also has suspended new dial-up connections. A memorandum of understanding was signed with Electronic Corporation of Goa (ECG) for providing allied services in satellite communication through an earth station at the Verna software Technology Park, South Goa. The company has joined several other Asian telecom companies in legally challenging the right of US telecom regulator, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to unilaterally determine the rates for telecom access to the United States. VSNL and ICO Global Communications signed a final agreement for establishing an ICO Satellite Access Node (SAN) at Chattarpur, New Delhi. During the year 1998, the company signed a MOU for access to capacity in Project Oxygen, a high-speed fibre optic cable network and also signed an MOU for participation in the South Africa and Far-East (SAFE) undersea optical fibre system. The company and Microsoft have together sets up a Microsoft download server in India (http://www.vsnl.net.in/msdownload). The server, the first of such mirror sites in India. The company and DoT entered into a licence agreement on 25th January of 1999 under which the company was granted a licence to provide Internet access service in six cities on a non-exclusive basis. During the year 2000, the company acquired a controlling stake in VSNL. Tata Indicom, the umbrella brand for Tata Telecom Service starts operations. VSNL, formerly a government-owned company, was privatised and became a Tata Group company in February 2002. In April of the year 2003, VSNL joined hands with Tata Tele services, Tata Internet Services and Tata Net to form the Tata Indicom Enterprise Business Unit. This unit provides specialised sales and marketing coverage to the top 400-500 Indian corporate accounts, offering integrated voice and data solutions under the Tata Indicom brand through a single interface. In June of the same year, VSNL Lanka Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary set up by VSNL in Sri Lanka, received an External Gateway Operator (EGO) licence, since Sri Lanka Telecoms monopoly has ended. During the year 2004, VSNL International, the international arm of VSNL was launched and the company signed a wholesale carriage agreement with BSNL to share infrastructure and carry BSNLs inbound and outbound traffic. During the year 2004-05, VSNL also set up two points of presence (PoPs) in the US and one in the UK. VSNL has signed interconnect agreements/arrangements with all domestic cellular service providers and private basic operators for direct termination and pick up of International Long Distance (ILD) traffic. VSNL acquired Tyeo Global Network in 2005 and becomes one of the worlds largest providers of submarine cable bandwidth. In 2006, VSNL acquired Teleglobe, growing its global reach, operational strengths and deep carrier relationships; VSNL re-brands SNO as Neotel in South Africa. On June 2007 the company and Ascade, the global market-leader of Interconnect Solutions, announced a partnership to provide Calling Line Identification (CLI) delivery assurances to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) worldwide. In January 28th 2008, the name VSNL was changed to Tata Communications Limited and VSNL, VSNL International and Teleglobe unite as Tata Communications. In February 2008, the expansion of companys Global VPN service to China through an NNI (Network to Network Interface) agreement was made with China Enterprise Netcom Corporation Limited. As on March 2008, Tata Communications and BitGravity, Inc., the pioneer in Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) for interactive broadcasting made a strategic partnership and launched its global TelePresence network service, which has achieved Cisco Certified TelePresence Connection status. In April 2008, another one expansion of its Global VPN service to Egypt was made through a partnership agreement with TE Data S.A.E., a subsidiary of Telecom Egypt S.A.E and the company was presented with two awards at the 2008 Nemertes Pilot House Awards, the Emerging Carrier categories, was awarded Best Technology Innovation: Customer Experience and MPLS Services. Same in April 2008, the company, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Cisco jointly announced a mutual collaboration to set up Telepresence rooms at four CII offices in India. As on May 2008, the company made a partnering with Premiere Global Services for communication technologies-based business process improvement solutions and to jointly market business solutions. As in same month and same year, the VSNL Lanka Limited has been renamed as Tata Communications Lanka Limited, following the global launch of Tata Communications as the new corporate identity for VSNL. On May 12, 2008, Tata Communications and Sonus Networks, Inc, a market leader in IP communications infrastructure unveiled plans for the strategic expansion of Tata Communications global voice network. The expansions of Tata Communications global voice network and all areas represents further execution of the Companys mission to expand its global reach and ability to deliver IP-leveraged communications solutions to businesses and deliver a new world of communications to consumers worldwide.In the matter of the ICC arbitration proceedings brought by Reliance Globalcom Ltd (Reliance), formerly known as FLAG Telecom, against Tata Communications Ltd, the Tribunal has, on 27 August 2008, directed Tata Communications to pay Reliance a sum of approximately US$19 million plus interest from May 2006 as damages, against the $385 million sum claimed by Reliance.On 12 February 2009, Tata Communications announced its USD 430 million strategic investment plan in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The investments include developing the Tata Communications Exchange, a new world-class Internet Data Center (IDC), and the completion of the main segments of its TGN-Intra Asia Cable System. On 20 January 2010, Tata Communications unveiled its largest data center at Pune, Maharashtra. Spread across 55,000 net square feet, the data center would offer services including Co-location, Managed Hosting & Storage and a suite of complementary serving including Managed Security Services.On 16 February 2011, Tata Communications announced the completion of its acquisition of BitGravity, an award winning content delivery network (CDN). BitGravity will join Tata Communications Ltd. and will integrate as a Tata Communications operating business subsidiary. The acquisition, initially announced on 11 January 2011, complements Tata Communications global media and enterprise strategy. It will add enhanced CDN and streaming capabilities to its growing line-up of value-added hosting, storage, and security services, all of which leverage Tata Communications global IP network. The addition of BitGravitys product portfolio and its employee skill set will further accelerate the delivery of new features and services to Tata Communications customers.On 11 May 2011, Tata Communications announced its official International Headquarter Status appointment, in Singapore, by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). Tata Communications Singapore headquarters has played a pivotal role for the APAC region since 2004, acting as a springboard to other global markets and a co-ordination point for the companys business and operational activities in the region.On 14 June 2011, Tata Communications announced that it has purchased the previously held 12.5% stake from Two Telecoms Consortium. This now makes Tata Communications a 61.5% shareholder in Neotel and Neotel, a subsidiary of Tata Communications. On 23 February 2012, Tata Communications announced a multi-year technology service and marketing agreement with Formula One Management. The agreement will see Tata Communications delivering world-class connectivity to all 20 Formula 1 race locations over its global network, the largest in the world. It will also provide hosting and content delivery services to Formula1.com, which is accessed by tens of millions of fans around the world. On 19 April 2012, Tata Communications announced that it has been unable to reach agreement with Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc. (CWW) on an offer price and therefore confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for CWW. Earlier, on 1 March 2012, Tata Communications announced that as part of its ongoing review of potential acquisition opportunities, Tata Communications is evaluating a possible cash offer for Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc. (CWW).On 16 July 2012, Tata Communications announced that its Video Connect Network has been extended into Nigeria through a partnership with Main One Cable Company, Nigerias premier provider of broadband internet services. The Video Connect service will allow broadcast and production companies in Nigeria to distribute their live video content worldwide as well as enhance international broadcasters reach into this key emerging region. The Board of Directors of Tata Communications at its meeting held on 1 March 2013 approved a Scheme of Arrangement for transfer of its India Data Centre Business (IDC) to its wholly owned subsidiary S&A Internet Services Private Limited (SAISPL) after considering the recommendation of the Audit Committee and subject to receiving regulatory approvals as may be required.On 4 April 2013, Tata Communications informed the stock exchanges that the company has completed a sale transaction of the land parcel and building situated at Nungambakkam, Chennai, for a transaction value of Rs 192.3 crore. This land parcel and building was earlier being used as a staff housing colony. The company has received the payment of entire amount of Rs 192.3 crore. The transaction is in line with the Companys objective of monetizing its non-core assets.On 15 May 2013, Tata Communications announced its intention to delist its American Depository Shares (ADSs), as evidenced by American Depository Receipts (ADRs), from the New York Stock Exchange and to terminate its ADR program.On 27 June 2013, Tata Communications Payment Solutions Limited (TCPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, unveiled Indicash - Indias first-ever network of white label automated teller machines (ATMs). In line with the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) vision to accelerate growth and increase ATM penetration across the country, the first Indicash ATM was inaugurated at Chandrapada, a rural village in Thane district, Maharashtra.On 7 February 2014, Tata Communications announced its network readiness to supply Voice over LTE calling (VoLTE) to its growing global community of IPX connected service providers. VoLTE will allow mobile network operators to offer HD voice over their LTE/4G networks and is seen as a key factor for the success of 4G customer uptake. Customers will benefit from near-instant call setup, better sound quality and the ability to have HD Voice conversations with more users outside the mobile only community.On 16 July 2014, Tata Communications inaugurated its 44th data centre in Greater Kailash, New Delhi. This data centre is located in the heart of the city and is an integral part of Tata Communications overall objective to strengthen its global data centre footprint. The company plans to invest more than USD $200 million towards doubling capacity in India from 500,000 sq. ft. to 1,000,000 sq. ft. over a period of three years.On 5 November 2014, Tata Communications announced that it has become a Google Cloud Platform Authorized Services Partner. Under the terms of this agreement, Googles new service, Google Cloud Interconnect will connect with Tata Communications IZO Public, a cloud enablement service that provides a dedicated and deterministic route, for businesses, into Googles cloud. Through the IZO Public cloud enablement service, Tata Communications and Google will be collaborating to provide businesses with a simple and future-proof way to connect and build their cloud over the public Internet - providing unparalleled performance, reach, and capacity ensuring a consistently good user experience for enterprise end-customers.On 19 January 2015, Tata Communications announced investment for capacity purchase in Seaborn Networks US-Brazil cable system. On 6 February 2015, Tata Communications announced that it has won a multi-year contract with the KION Group, the second largest global manufacturer of forklift trucks and warehouse technology, to provide global WAN services to the groups 280 sites and 22,000 employees across 30 countries worldwide. The USD $20 million deal will see Tata Communications replace the KION Groups existing stable of multiple WAN providers with a single, global, intelligent network.On 1 March 2016, Vodacom, South Africa and Neotel confirmed that the agreement between the parties has lapsed due to regulatory complexities in concluding the transaction as well as certain conditions not being fulfilled. Accordingly, the parties have agreed that the proposed restructured transaction can no longer be progressed. Tata Communications said it remains committed to its investment in Neotel and its commitment to focus on customers, partners and employees in South Africa and providing the highest levels of customer service. Earlier, on 8 December 2015, Neotel and Vodacom concluded a modified transaction in terms of which Vodacom will acquire the majority of Neotels assets related to its fixed line business as a going concern, excluding, inter-alia, Neotels licenses (spectrum, ECN, ECNS). As part of this agreement, Neotel will offer a roaming arrangement to all the mobile network operators, including Vodacom. Earlier, 30 September 2013, Vodacom and the shareholders of Neotel announced that they have entered into exclusive discussions regarding a potential acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of Neotel by Vodacom SA. The finalisation of the transaction is subject to the successful conclusion of commercial negotiations and receiving the requisite regulatory and corporate approvals.On 19 May 2016, Singapore Technologies Telemedia (ST Telemedia), a strategic global investor focused on the communications, media and technology sectors, and Tata Communications announced that they have entered into definitive agreements whereby ST Telemedia, through ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), will upon closing of the transaction acquire a 74% majority stake in Tata Communications data centre business in India and Singapore. Tata Communications will remain as a significant shareholder, holding the remaining 26% stake in the businesses. The joint venture will include Tata Communications fourteen data centres in key cities across India and its three Singapore facilities. Both parties will work in partnership to ensure service continuity for customers and employee engagement.On 28 June 2016, Liquid Telecom, a pan-African telecoms group, majority owned by Econet Wireless Global, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire South African communications network operator Neotel. Neotel is a subsidiary of Tata Communications. The shareholders of Neotel have agreed for Liquid Telecom to acquire Neotel for R6.55 billion. Liquid Telecom is partnering with Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), a South African empowerment investment group, which has committed to take a 30% equity stake in Neotel. Neotel is South Africas first converged communications network operator. The company offers tailored, innovative solutions based on voice, internet and data services to help large and small businesses and ECS/ECNS licensees to drive down communication costs, increase productivity and gain competitive advantage.In January 2017, Tata Communications (Netherlands) B. V., a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, had acquired a 35% stake in Teleena Holding B.V., a mobile virtual network enabler headquartered in the Netherlands, becoming its single largest shareholder, and thus, Teleena had become an associate of the Company. On 10 February 2017, Tata Communications and Nexus Connexion announced that they have completed the sale of their South African communications network operator, Neotel, to Liquid Telecom, a privately owned, pan-African telecoms group, majority owned by Econet Wireless Global. The purchase price is R6.55 billion. Liquid Telecom has partnered with Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), a South African empowerment investment group, in this transaction.On 13 February 2017, Tata Communications announced the successful completion of the Singapore data centre joint venture transaction with ST Telemedia (STT), a global investor in communications, media and technology businesses. In May 2016, both companies announced their entry into definitive agreements whereby STT, through its wholly owned subsidiary, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), agreed to acquire a 74% majority stake in Tata Communications data centre business in India and Singapore, with Tata Communications holding the remaining stake as a minority shareholder. The India data centre joint venture transaction was successfully completed on 19 October 2016. The completion of both Singapore and India transactions reinforces the strategic partnership between the two dynamic companies, working closely and drawing on each others complementary capabilities and experience to accelerate growth in the vibrant data centre markets in Singapore and India.On 23 February 2017, Tata Communications announced its entry into the global USD 4 billion mobile data connectivity and cross border Internet of Things (IoT) market. The company is unveiling the Tata Communications MOVE platform that will enable people and things to become seamlessly connected on a global scale. Tata Communications MOVE is part of the companys long-term strategy for its mobility services portfolio and its vision of creating an access and usage agnostic, cross-border mobile experience for people and things.On 21 March 2017, Tata Communications announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Nilesat, the MENA regions leading satellite and teleport services provider. The partnership allows both parties to leverage infrastructure to ensure optimal regional media delivery over IP and enhance regional connectivity with broadcasters across the globe to serve MENA broadcaster needs and afford end users an unparalleled viewing experience.In May 2017, Batelco, Bahrains leading digital communications solutions provider and Tata Communications signed an agreement further strengthening their partnership to extend the reach of their global data centre, cloud and connectivity solutions to their customers. Batelco has chosen Tata Communications as a cloud partner to ensure high levels of flexibility and reliability for its customers through Tata Communications IZO Cloud Enablement Platform.On 10 June 2017, Tata Communications announced that it has partnered with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to enable customers from over 150 countries, including India, to connect to Alibaba Clouds ExpressConnect via Tata Communications IZO Private Connect service.On 12 October 2017, Tata Communications announced that it proposes to engage in exploratory discussions with Tata Teleservices Ltd. and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. (Tata Teleservices) regarding the potential acquisition of its enterprise business. On 13 November 2017, Tata Communications announced that it has expanded to Brazil, connecting Latin Americas largest economy with international financial capitals such as New York, London, Mumbai and Singapore. By linking the new Seabras-1 cable system with Tata Communications global network, the company will harness its emerging markets expertise and digital transformation enablement capabilities to support the economic growth of Brazil and the rest of Latin America.The Board of Directors of Tata Communications Limited at its meeting held on 13 December 2017 approved a draft scheme of arrangement and reconstruction between Tata Communications Limited and Hemisphere Properties India Limited (HPIL) and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme provides for a demerger by way of reconstruction or splitting up of the company by way of way of transfer of the surplus land to HPIL and consequent issue of equity shares by HPIL to the shareholders of Tata Communications, which will be followed by a transfer of equity shares of HPIL allotted to Panatone Group companies (collectively, Panatone, Tata Sons Limited and Tata Power Company Limited) to the erstwhile shareholders of Tata Communications who had tendered shares in the open offer by Panatone and to the Government of India, in the manner set out in the Scheme and various other matters consequential to or otherwise integrally connected with the above. On 30 January 2018, Tata Communications announced that it has collaborated with Oracle to offer enterprises from more than 150 countries dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud, helping them innovate through new services and business models and drive their digital transformation on a global scale. On 3 April 2018, Tata Communications announced that it is working with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), one of Indias leading natural gas distribution companies, to deploy 5,000 smart gas meters in Mumbai. The new smart meters will give households and businesses unprecedented visibility and control over their gas usage, and enable MGL to enhance operational efficiencies.On 17 April 2018, Tata Communications and South African ICT services provider Dreamtime Technologies (Pty) Ltd. (DTTech), announced that they have joined forces to build a new cloud-based virtual mobile network to serve African mobile and IoT providers. It will act as the foundation for next-generation mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) services in sectors such as healthcare, transport, mining, agriculture, banking and retail. DTTech will also use the new cloud-based network to give mobile network operators (MNO) the flexibility to introduce new services and extend their geographical reach, which will help them attract new customers and generate new revenue streams without large upfront investments.On March 5, 2018, the Company filed the Scheme of Arrangement and Reconstruction for demerger of surplus land with the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT). By Order of the NCLT, the shareholders approved the Scheme of Arrangement and Reconstruction for demerger of surplus land vide its order dated July 12, 2018. On 28 June 2018, Tata Communications announced that it is one of the launch partners for the new Microsoft Teams Direct Routing capability. This latest collaboration between Tata Communications and Microsoft builds on the companies longstanding collaboration in enabling enterprises worldwide to make the most of cloud-based applications. Tata Communications IZO Private Connect service harnesses the companys global network to provide enterprises with secure, borderless and reliable access to applications and data in Office 365.On 9 September 2018, Tata Communications unveiled an advanced cyber security response centre in Dubai. The cyber security response centre will provide 24/7 cyber security services 365 days a year, to help customers stay one step ahead of evolving cyber threats in the Middle East region. Through the new cyber security response centre in Dubai, Tata Communications aims to offer enterprises and Government bodies in the UAE and other GCC countries across the region with cyber-attack protection that helps them meet in country regulation requirements as laid out by various security frameworks such as SAMA (Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority) and NESA (National Electronic Security Authority). On October 2, 2018, Tata Communications (Netherlands) B. V. made a further investment of 65% in Teleena, consequent to which Teleena along with its 4 subsidiaries became indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.On February 21, 2019, NetFoundry Inc. was established as an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company under Tata Communications (Netherlands) B. V. to house and drive growth in the NetFoundryTM business.As on March 31, 2019, the Company had 54 subsidiaries and 4 associate companies. On October 22, 2019, Tata Communications Services (Bermuda) Limited was redomiciled to Singapore under the name Tata Communications SVCS Pte. Ltd.On December 23, 2019, TCTS Senegal Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Communications Transformation Services Pte. Ltd.STT Tai Seng Pte. Ltd. ceased to be an associate company with effect from June 13, 2019.As on March 31, 2020, the Company had 56 subsidiaries and three associate companies. As on March 31, 2021, the Company had 57 subsidiaries and three associate companies.On December 23, 2020, Tata Communications International Pte. Ltd. (TCIPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company acquired majority equity stake of 58.1% in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS, thus became the majority shareholder of Oasis and its subsidiary Oasis Smart E-Sim Pte. Ltd. (OSEPL). As a result, Oasis and OSEPL became subsidiaries of TCIPL and indirect subsidiaries of the Company.As on March 31, 2023, the Company had 55 subsidiaries and 3 associate companies. Vide a business transfer agreement dated December 14, 2022, the Company transferred its non-network Internet of Things (IoT) business comprising of Device, Application, Platform and Managed Services components to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Communications Collaboration Services Private Limited, as a going concern on slump sale basis, which was effective January 1, 2023.In December, 2022, Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company acquired 100% equity stake in The Switch Enterprises LLC and as a result, The Switch Enterprises LLC became a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company effective on May 1, 2023.During the year 2023, the Company launched Tata Communications DIGO, customer interaction platform; launched another product, SPAED, for enterprises to securely connect smaller branches or WFH users. It expanded customer base in the Media and Entertainment Services business by delivering a cloud-based remote broadcast production.