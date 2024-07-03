Summary

AU Small Finance Bank Limited (formerly known as Au Financiers (India) Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company. On 13th April 2017, the name of the Company was changed from Au Financiers (India) Limited to AU Small Finance Bank Limited and thereafter the Bank commenced its banking operations on 19th April, 2017 and surrendered its NBFC-ND-AFC Certificate of Registration with the RBI. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations and other services. The Bank operates in India only and does not have presence in any foreign country.In 2005, the Company became commercial associate of HDFC Bank for carrying on the business of financing commercial vehicles. In 2006, the Company expanded its operations into Maharashtra. In 2008, the Company obtained investment of Rs 20 crore from India Business Excellence Fund and India Business Excellence Fund-1. In 2009, Company forayed into Gujarat.In 2010, the Company received fresh certificate of registration under section 45 IA of RBI Act from the RBI pursuant to which RBI classified the company as NBFC- ND-AFC. During the year, the company obtained investment of Rs 35 crore, Rs 6 crore and Rs 14 crore, from IFC, IBE Fund and IBE Fund-I, respectively. Also during the year, the company attained the status of Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Asset Finance Company.In 2011, AuHFL was established as a subsidiary of the company to

