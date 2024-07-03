Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹590.9
Prev. Close₹573.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,482.79
Day's High₹592.55
Day's Low₹563.55
52 Week's High₹813.4
52 Week's Low₹534.45
Book Value₹183.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42,026.83
P/E22.67
EPS25.29
Divi. Yield0.16
The aforementioned collaboration is part of both organizations' bigger strategy, and it aligns with their visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Insurance to All'.Read More
Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits were ₹35,520 crore, up 10.9% from the previous quarter.Read More
AU is one of two small financing institutions that are now qualified to apply. The other option is Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
The RBI's guidelines do not require a small finance bank to have an identified promoter to transition to a universal bank.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
731.89
710.78
356.23
415.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,827.64
10,266.57
7,157.78
5,859.89
Net Worth
12,559.53
10,977.35
7,514.01
6,275.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
UTTAM TIBREWAL
Independent Director
Kamlesh S Vikamsey
Managing Director & CEO
Sanjay Agarwal
Independent Director
Pushpinder Singh
Chairman & Independent Directo
Harun Rasid Khan
Non Executive Director
DIVYA SEHGAL
Independent Director
V G Kannan
Independent Director
Malini Thadani
Independent Director
Sriram Mankal Shankar
Independent Director
Kavita Venugopal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MANMOHAN PARNAMI
Reports by AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
Summary
AU Small Finance Bank Limited (formerly known as Au Financiers (India) Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company. On 13th April 2017, the name of the Company was changed from Au Financiers (India) Limited to AU Small Finance Bank Limited and thereafter the Bank commenced its banking operations on 19th April, 2017 and surrendered its NBFC-ND-AFC Certificate of Registration with the RBI. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations and other services. The Bank operates in India only and does not have presence in any foreign country.In 2005, the Company became commercial associate of HDFC Bank for carrying on the business of financing commercial vehicles. In 2006, the Company expanded its operations into Maharashtra. In 2008, the Company obtained investment of Rs 20 crore from India Business Excellence Fund and India Business Excellence Fund-1. In 2009, Company forayed into Gujarat.In 2010, the Company received fresh certificate of registration under section 45 IA of RBI Act from the RBI pursuant to which RBI classified the company as NBFC- ND-AFC. During the year, the company obtained investment of Rs 35 crore, Rs 6 crore and Rs 14 crore, from IFC, IBE Fund and IBE Fund-I, respectively. Also during the year, the company attained the status of Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Asset Finance Company.In 2011, AuHFL was established as a subsidiary of the company to
The AU Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹564.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹42026.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is 22.67 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AU Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹534.45 and ₹813.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.53%, 3 Years at 2.50%, 1 Year at -25.55%, 6 Month at -13.91%, 3 Month at -21.61% and 1 Month at -3.58%.
