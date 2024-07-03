iifl-logo-icon 1
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Share Price

564.7
(-1.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open590.9
  • Day's High592.55
  • 52 Wk High813.4
  • Prev. Close573.55
  • Day's Low563.55
  • 52 Wk Low 534.45
  • Turnover (lac)10,482.79
  • P/E22.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value183.35
  • EPS25.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42,026.83
  • Div. Yield0.16
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

590.9

Prev. Close

573.55

Turnover(Lac.)

10,482.79

Day's High

592.55

Day's Low

563.55

52 Week's High

813.4

52 Week's Low

534.45

Book Value

183.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42,026.83

P/E

22.67

EPS

25.29

Divi. Yield

0.16

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Corporate Action

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

3 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AU Small Finance Bank inks pact with Bharti AXA Life

AU Small Finance Bank inks pact with Bharti AXA Life

29 Nov 2024|01:18 PM

The aforementioned collaboration is part of both organizations' bigger strategy, and it aligns with their visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Insurance to All'.

AU Small Finance Bank's Deposits Grow 12.7% in Q2

AU Small Finance Bank's Deposits Grow 12.7% in Q2

7 Oct 2024|02:08 PM

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits were ₹35,520 crore, up 10.9% from the previous quarter.

AU Small Finance Bank shares surge on universal bank bid

AU Small Finance Bank shares surge on universal bank bid

4 Sep 2024|12:34 PM

AU is one of two small financing institutions that are now qualified to apply. The other option is Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

AU Small Finance Bank to Seek Universal Banking License from RBI

AU Small Finance Bank to Seek Universal Banking License from RBI

26 Jul 2024|01:56 PM

The RBI's guidelines do not require a small finance bank to have an identified promoter to transition to a universal bank.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.90%

Non-Promoter- 60.85%

Institutions: 60.85%

Non-Institutions: 16.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

731.89

710.78

356.23

415.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,827.64

10,266.57

7,157.78

5,859.89

Net Worth

12,559.53

10,977.35

7,514.01

6,275.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

UTTAM TIBREWAL

Independent Director

Kamlesh S Vikamsey

Managing Director & CEO

Sanjay Agarwal

Independent Director

Pushpinder Singh

Chairman & Independent Directo

Harun Rasid Khan

Non Executive Director

DIVYA SEHGAL

Independent Director

V G Kannan

Independent Director

Malini Thadani

Independent Director

Sriram Mankal Shankar

Independent Director

Kavita Venugopal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MANMOHAN PARNAMI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

Summary

AU Small Finance Bank Limited (formerly known as Au Financiers (India) Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company. On 13th April 2017, the name of the Company was changed from Au Financiers (India) Limited to AU Small Finance Bank Limited and thereafter the Bank commenced its banking operations on 19th April, 2017 and surrendered its NBFC-ND-AFC Certificate of Registration with the RBI. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations and other services. The Bank operates in India only and does not have presence in any foreign country.In 2005, the Company became commercial associate of HDFC Bank for carrying on the business of financing commercial vehicles. In 2006, the Company expanded its operations into Maharashtra. In 2008, the Company obtained investment of Rs 20 crore from India Business Excellence Fund and India Business Excellence Fund-1. In 2009, Company forayed into Gujarat.In 2010, the Company received fresh certificate of registration under section 45 IA of RBI Act from the RBI pursuant to which RBI classified the company as NBFC- ND-AFC. During the year, the company obtained investment of Rs 35 crore, Rs 6 crore and Rs 14 crore, from IFC, IBE Fund and IBE Fund-I, respectively. Also during the year, the company attained the status of Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Asset Finance Company.In 2011, AuHFL was established as a subsidiary of the company to
Company FAQs

What is the AU Small Finance Bank Ltd share price today?

The AU Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹564.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹42026.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is 22.67 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AU Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹534.45 and ₹813.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd?

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.53%, 3 Years at 2.50%, 1 Year at -25.55%, 6 Month at -13.91%, 3 Month at -21.61% and 1 Month at -3.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.90 %
Institutions - 60.86 %
Public - 16.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

