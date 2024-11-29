Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

AU Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (subject to Limited Review by the Joint Statutory Auditors) of the Bank for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024. Trading Window Closure: Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Banks Code of Conduct - Prohibition of Insider Trading it is hereby informed that the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Bank shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from Tuesday October 1 2024 till Friday October 25 2024 and hence they are not permitted to trade in the securities of the Bank till Friday October 25 2024. In continuation to the prior intimation of Board meeting submitted vide our letter dated October 09, 2024, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of AU Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank) at its meeting held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. We submit herewith a copy of Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

AU Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (subject to Limited Review by the Joint Statutory Auditors) of the Bank for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Trading Window Closure: Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Banks Code of Conduct - Prohibition of Insider Trading it is hereby informed that the Trading window for trading in securities of the Bank shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from Monday July 1 2024 till Saturday July 27 2024 and hence they are not permitted to trade in the securities of the Bank till Saturday July 27 2024. In continuation to the prior intimation of Board meeting submitted vide our letter dated July 17, 2024, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of AU Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank) at its meeting held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors has also considered and approved for making an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for transition from a Small Finance Bank to Universal Bank pursuant to RBI Guidelines for on tap Licensing of Universal Banks in the Private Sector dated August 01, 2016 and RBI circular on Voluntary transition of Small Finance Banks to Universal Banks dated April 26, 2024 and the Board has constituted a Committee of Directors to vet the application for submission with the RBI. Please refer attachment for details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

AU Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Raising of funds by issue of equity shares through private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or through a combination thereof or any other alternative mode as may be considered appropriate subject to shareholders approval and government/regulatory/ statutory approvals and requirements as applicable; and 2. Borrowing/raising of funds by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to Bonds and Non-Convertible Debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted by RBI from time to time subject to necessary approvals and requirements as applicable. We request you to the take the above intimation on records and bring the above to the notice of all concerned. In continuation to the prior intimation of Board meeting submitted vide our letter dated June 24, 2024, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of AU Small Finance Bank Limited .... (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

AU Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Banks Code of Conduct - Prohibition of Insider Trading it is hereby informed that the Trading window for trading in securities of the Bank shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from Monday April 1 2024 till Friday April 26 2024 and hence they are not permitted to trade in the securities of the Bank till Friday April 26 2024. Please find attached disclosure for outcome of Board Meeting The Board has also considered and recommended dividend of Rs. 1 (Rupee One) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up (i.e. 10% of face value) out of net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The dividend on equity shares will be paid/dispatched after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Bank. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors (Board) of AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AUSFB) at its meeting held today i.e. on April 1, 2024 has taken on record the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the Amalgamation of Fincare Small Finance Bank Limited (Fincare SFB) into and with AUSFB with effect from April 01, 2024 (Effective Date) and declared the effectiveness of the Amalgamation Scheme. Please refer attachment for details. Further, press release titled AU Small Finance Bank and Fincare SFB merger effective April 1, 2024, marking the completion of the first M&A among Small Finance Banks is attached as Annexure II.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024