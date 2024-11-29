|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Holding of 29th AGM on Friday, July 26, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio visual means. We wish to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AU Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank) was held on July 26, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual means. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 51 of Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith, the summary of proceedings of the AGM. The Bank will submit the combined results of e-voting in compliance with Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, along with the Scrutinizers report to the Stock Exchanges in due course. The proceedings may also be accessed on the website of the Bank at the link: https://www.aubank.in/. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) We hereby submit the voting results of 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Bank held on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting & e-voting conducted at the AGM pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended. We hereby inform that resolutions (Ordinary and Special) have been passed by the Shareholders with requisite majority as mandated under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
The aforementioned collaboration is part of both organizations' bigger strategy, and it aligns with their visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Insurance to All'.Read More
Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits were ₹35,520 crore, up 10.9% from the previous quarter.Read More
AU is one of two small financing institutions that are now qualified to apply. The other option is Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
The RBI's guidelines do not require a small finance bank to have an identified promoter to transition to a universal bank.Read More
AU Small Finance Bank's pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) increased by 81% year on year to ₹988 Crore, up from ₹546 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.