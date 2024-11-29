Holding of 29th AGM on Friday, July 26, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio visual means. We wish to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AU Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank) was held on July 26, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual means. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 51 of Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith, the summary of proceedings of the AGM. The Bank will submit the combined results of e-voting in compliance with Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, along with the Scrutinizers report to the Stock Exchanges in due course. The proceedings may also be accessed on the website of the Bank at the link: https://www.aubank.in/. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) We hereby submit the voting results of 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Bank held on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting & e-voting conducted at the AGM pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended. We hereby inform that resolutions (Ordinary and Special) have been passed by the Shareholders with requisite majority as mandated under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)