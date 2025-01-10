To The Members of AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements ofAU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED ("the Bank"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, Profit and Loss Account, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act ("Accounting Standards") as applicable to banks, the relevant circulars, guidelines and directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") from time to time and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Identification of Non-Performing Advances and Provisioning for Advances Our audit approach included testing the design, operating effectiveness of internal controls and substantive audit procedures in respect of income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances. In particular: (Refer Schedule 9 to the financial statements) Advances constitute a significant portion of the Banks assets and the quality of these advances is measured in terms of ratio of Non-Performing Advances ("NPA") to the gross advances of the Bank. The Bank has gross advances amounting to H 73,999.07 Crore (Previous Year H 59,157.70 Crore) and the gross NPA ratio of Bank is 1.67 % (Previous Year 1.66%) as at March 31, 2024. • We have evaluated and understood the Banks internal control system in adhering to the RBI guidelines; • We have analysed and understood key IT systems/ applications used and tested the design and implementation as well as operational effectiveness of RBI guidelines on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning (IRAC norms) (herein after referred as "RBI guidelines") prescribes the norms for identification and classification of NPAs and the minimum provision required for such assets. relevant controls in relation to income recognition, asset classification, viz., standard, sub-standard, doubtful and loss with reference to RBI guidelines and provisioning pertaining to advances; fl Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Since the identification of NPAs and provisioning for advances is significant to the overall audit due to stakeholder and regulatory focus, we have ascertained this as a key audit matter. • We test checked advances to examine the validity of the recorded amounts, impairment provision for NPAs, and compliance with IRAC norms;

2 Key Information technology (IT) systems used in financial reporting process: We involved our IT specialists to obtain an understanding of the Banks IT related control environment. Furthermore, we conducted an assessment and identified key IT applications, databases and operating systems that are relevant for our audit. For the key IT systems used to prepare accounting and financial information, our areas of audit focus included access security (including controls over privileged access), program change controls, database management and network operations. In particular: As a Scheduled Commercial Bank that operates on core banking solution ("CBS") across its branches and asset centres, the reliability and security of IT systems plays a key role in the business operations. Since large volume of transactions are processed daily, the IT controls are required to ensure that applications process data as expected and that changes are made in an appropriate manner. • We obtained an understanding of the Banks IT control environment and key changes during the audit period that may be relevant to the audit; The IT infrastructure is critical for smooth functioning and accurate financial accounting and reporting. Due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment we have ascertained Key Information technology ("IT") systems used in financial reporting process as a key audit matter. • We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Banks General IT controls over the key IT systems that are critical to financial reporting. This included evaluation of Banks controls to evaluate segregation of duties and access rights being provisioned/ modified based on duly approved requests, access for exit cases being revoked in a timely manner and access of all users being recertified during the period of audit; • We also tested key automated and manual business cycle controls and logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit; including testing of compensating controls or performed alternate procedures to assess whether there were any unaddressed IT risks that would materially impact the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Chairmans Statement, the Directors Report including annexures to the Directors report and Corporate Governance Report included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon and the Basel II Disclosures under New Capital Adequacy Framework (Basel II Disclosures).

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and Basel II Disclosures and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and the circulars, guidelines and the directions issued by RBI, from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Banks Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act and Section 30(3) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, based on our Audit, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, the transactions of the Bank which have come to our notice have been within the powers of the bank. c) As explained in the paragraph 2 below, the financial accounting system of the Bank are centralised and, therefore, accounting returns are not required to be submitted by branches. d) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books. e) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. f) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act as applicable to the Banks. g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Bank and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the entity being a banking company, section 197 of the Act related to the managerial remuneration is not applicable by virtue of Section 35B(2A) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Bank has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at year end in its financial statements - Refer Schedule 12 to the financial statements; ii. The Bank did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at year end for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Bank. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 18.B(12) to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Bank to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 18.B(12) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Bank from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Bank shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Bank during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in note 18.B(10) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Bank has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Bank has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. We report that during the course of our audit we have visited and performed select relevant procedures at 55 branches. Since the Bank considers its key operations to be automated, with the key applications largely integrated to the Core Banking System, it does not require its branches to submit any financial returns. Accordingly, our audit is carried out centrally at Head Office based on the records and data required for the purpose of Audit being made available to us.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells For D. M. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 117365W) (Firm Registration No. 104767W)

G. K. Subramaniam Atul Shah Partner Partner Membership No. 109839 Membership No. 039569 UDIN: 24109839BKFTFK4824 UDIN: 24039569BKAUHY5997 Place: Jaipur Place: Jaipur Date: April 24, 2024 Date: April 24, 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(h) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the" Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements ofAU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED (the "Bank") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial

Statements

The Banks management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Auditors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Bank based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. the procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Bank are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial control with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Bank has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells For D. M. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 117365W) (Firm Registration No. 104767W)