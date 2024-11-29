The Board has also considered and recommended dividend of Rs. 1 (Rupee One) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up (i.e. 10% of face value) out of net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The dividend on equity shares will be paid/dispatched after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Bank Record Date as Friday, July 12, 2024, for determining the members who will be eligible for final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)