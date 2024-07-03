iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyient DLM Ltd Share Price

650.45
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:59 PM

  • Open671.75
  • Day's High671.75
  • 52 Wk High883.8
  • Prev. Close667.5
  • Day's Low645
  • 52 Wk Low 580.6
  • Turnover (lac)883.9
  • P/E78.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value117.92
  • EPS8.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,158.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cyient DLM Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

671.75

Prev. Close

667.5

Turnover(Lac.)

883.9

Day's High

671.75

Day's Low

645

52 Week's High

883.8

52 Week's Low

580.6

Book Value

117.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,158.47

P/E

78.51

EPS

8.5

Divi. Yield

0

Cyient DLM Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Jun, 2024

Cyient DLM Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cyient DLM Partners with Arcedo Systems for 500 kWp Solar Plant at Mysore Facility

Cyient DLM Partners with Arcedo Systems for 500 kWp Solar Plant at Mysore Facility

4 Dec 2024|02:53 PM

Arcedo Systems will undertake the design, engineering, installation, and ongoing maintenance of the solar power facility.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Cyient DLM shares worth ₹883 Crore change hands

Cyient DLM shares worth ₹883 Crore change hands

21 Aug 2024|10:29 AM

As of the June quarter shareholding pattern, the promoter owned 66.66% of Cyient DLM. Domestic mutual funds also own a 16.84% stake.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Cyient DLM wins contract from Boeing to manufacture BDM

Cyient DLM wins contract from Boeing to manufacture BDM

30 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

In the previous corresponding quarter, Cyient DLM reported a net profit of ₹5.3 Crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Cyient DLM Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.16%

Non-Promoter- 33.04%

Institutions: 33.04%

Non-Institutions: 14.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cyient DLM Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

79.31

52.87

1.37

1.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

829.67

145.01

75.75

36.29

Net Worth

908.98

197.88

77.12

37.66

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,191.87

832.03

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,191.87

832.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

27.83

6.31

View Annually Results

Cyient DLM Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cyient DLM Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

RAJENDRA VELAGAPUDI

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Krishna Bodanapu.

Non Executive Director

B V R Mohan Reddy

Independent Director

Vanitha Datla

Independent Director

JEHANGIR ARDESHIR

Independent Director

Pillutla Madan Mohan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krithika S.

Independent Director

Muralidhar Yadama

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cyient DLM Ltd

Summary

Cyient DLM Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Rangsons Electronics Private Limited at Mysuru, Karnataka on June 30, 1993. The Company name was changed to Cyient DLM Private Limited on January 18, 2017. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted to a Public Limited pursuant to a special resolution on November 25, 2022, and the name changed to Cyient DLM Limited on December 13, 2022 by the RoC.Cyient DLM Limited is a subsidiary of Cyient Limited, formerly known as Infotech Enterprises, and a globally recognized Engineering and Technology Solutions company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It stands as a prominent integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and solutions provider in the fields of medical, industrial, automotive, telecommunication, defense and aerospace applications and machining of components for aerospace, automotive and defense industries. It enables customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. At the core of its solutions are four key products: (i) Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) : (ii) Cable Harness Assembly : (iii) Box Builds : (iv) Precision Machining.The Company has three manufacturing facilities spread across two states, with two facilities in the state of Karnataka, situated at Mysuru and Bengaluru, and one in the state of Telangana, situated at Hyderabad. Their manufacturing facilities are equipped with stateof-the-art equipment for the p
Company FAQs

What is the Cyient DLM Ltd share price today?

The Cyient DLM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹650.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cyient DLM Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cyient DLM Ltd is ₹5158.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cyient DLM Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cyient DLM Ltd is 78.51 and 5.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cyient DLM Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cyient DLM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cyient DLM Ltd is ₹580.6 and ₹883.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cyient DLM Ltd?

Cyient DLM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.22%, 6 Month at -12.14%, 3 Month at -3.34% and 1 Month at -6.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cyient DLM Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cyient DLM Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.16 %
Institutions - 33.05 %
Public - 14.79 %

