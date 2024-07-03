Summary

Cyient DLM Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Rangsons Electronics Private Limited at Mysuru, Karnataka on June 30, 1993. The Company name was changed to Cyient DLM Private Limited on January 18, 2017. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted to a Public Limited pursuant to a special resolution on November 25, 2022, and the name changed to Cyient DLM Limited on December 13, 2022 by the RoC.Cyient DLM Limited is a subsidiary of Cyient Limited, formerly known as Infotech Enterprises, and a globally recognized Engineering and Technology Solutions company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It stands as a prominent integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and solutions provider in the fields of medical, industrial, automotive, telecommunication, defense and aerospace applications and machining of components for aerospace, automotive and defense industries. It enables customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. At the core of its solutions are four key products: (i) Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) : (ii) Cable Harness Assembly : (iii) Box Builds : (iv) Precision Machining.The Company has three manufacturing facilities spread across two states, with two facilities in the state of Karnataka, situated at Mysuru and Bengaluru, and one in the state of Telangana, situated at Hyderabad. Their manufacturing facilities are equipped with stateof-the-art equipment for the p

