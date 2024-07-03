SectorElectronics
Open₹671.75
Prev. Close₹667.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹883.9
Day's High₹671.75
Day's Low₹645
52 Week's High₹883.8
52 Week's Low₹580.6
Book Value₹117.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,158.47
P/E78.51
EPS8.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.31
52.87
1.37
1.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
829.67
145.01
75.75
36.29
Net Worth
908.98
197.88
77.12
37.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,191.87
832.03
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,191.87
832.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
27.83
6.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
RAJENDRA VELAGAPUDI
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Krishna Bodanapu.
Non Executive Director
B V R Mohan Reddy
Independent Director
Vanitha Datla
Independent Director
JEHANGIR ARDESHIR
Independent Director
Pillutla Madan Mohan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krithika S.
Independent Director
Muralidhar Yadama
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar
Reports by Cyient DLM Ltd
Summary
Cyient DLM Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Rangsons Electronics Private Limited at Mysuru, Karnataka on June 30, 1993. The Company name was changed to Cyient DLM Private Limited on January 18, 2017. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted to a Public Limited pursuant to a special resolution on November 25, 2022, and the name changed to Cyient DLM Limited on December 13, 2022 by the RoC.Cyient DLM Limited is a subsidiary of Cyient Limited, formerly known as Infotech Enterprises, and a globally recognized Engineering and Technology Solutions company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It stands as a prominent integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and solutions provider in the fields of medical, industrial, automotive, telecommunication, defense and aerospace applications and machining of components for aerospace, automotive and defense industries. It enables customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. At the core of its solutions are four key products: (i) Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) : (ii) Cable Harness Assembly : (iii) Box Builds : (iv) Precision Machining.The Company has three manufacturing facilities spread across two states, with two facilities in the state of Karnataka, situated at Mysuru and Bengaluru, and one in the state of Telangana, situated at Hyderabad. Their manufacturing facilities are equipped with stateof-the-art equipment for the p
Read More
The Cyient DLM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹650.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cyient DLM Ltd is ₹5158.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cyient DLM Ltd is 78.51 and 5.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cyient DLM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cyient DLM Ltd is ₹580.6 and ₹883.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cyient DLM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.22%, 6 Month at -12.14%, 3 Month at -3.34% and 1 Month at -6.03%.
