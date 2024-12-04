Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
52.16%
52.16%
66.66%
66.66%
66.66%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
33.04%
35.52%
22.57%
19.6%
17.53%
Non-Institutions
14.79%
12.31%
10.76%
13.73%
15.8%
Total Non-Promoter
47.83%
47.83%
33.33%
33.33%
33.33%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Arcedo Systems will undertake the design, engineering, installation, and ongoing maintenance of the solar power facility.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
As of the June quarter shareholding pattern, the promoter owned 66.66% of Cyient DLM. Domestic mutual funds also own a 16.84% stake.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
In the previous corresponding quarter, Cyient DLM reported a net profit of ₹5.3 Crore, according to a regulatory filing.Read More
In Q1 of this fiscal year, EBITDA remained constant at ₹19.9 Crore. The EBITDA margin was 7.7% in the reporting quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.Read More
