Cyient DLM Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
830.03
554.67
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
830.03
554.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
19.51
7.6
Total Income
849.54
562.27
Total Expenditure
757.07
498.8
PBIDT
92.48
63.47
Interest
24.97
22.94
PBDT
67.51
40.53
Depreciation
16.07
14.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
13.3
7.01
Deferred Tax
-0.31
-0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
38.45
19.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.45
19.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.45
19.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.85
3.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
79.31
52.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.14
11.44
PBDTM(%)
8.13
7.3
PATM(%)
4.63
3.45
