Cyient DLM Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,191.87
832.03
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,191.87
832.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
27.83
6.31
Total Income
1,219.7
838.34
Total Expenditure
1,080.86
744.25
PBIDT
138.84
94.09
Interest
34.39
31.52
PBDT
104.45
62.58
Depreciation
22.31
19.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
21.21
12.97
Deferred Tax
-0.27
-1.54
Reported Profit After Tax
61.2
31.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
61.2
31.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
61.2
31.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.42
7.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
79.31
52.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.64
11.3
PBDTM(%)
8.76
7.52
PATM(%)
5.13
3.81
