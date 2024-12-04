iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyient DLM Partners with Arcedo Systems for 500 kWp Solar Plant at Mysore Facility

4 Dec 2024 , 02:53 PM

Cyient DLM Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arcedo Systems to establish a 500 kWp rooftop solar power plant at its Karnataka facility in Mysore. The project will be operated through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement, guaranteeing Cyient DLM procures the solar energy generated.

Arcedo Systems will undertake the design, engineering, installation, and ongoing maintenance of the solar power facility. Cyient DLM, in its stock exchange filing on December 4, 2024, disclosed this collaboration.

The scheme is in accordance with Cyient DLM’s objective of ESGs, the adoption of renewable energy, and reduction in cost of operation. Anthony Montalbano, CEO of Cyient DLM, was of the view that sustainability formed an integral part of their strategy. He was of the opinion that this project forms a step in reducing carbon footprint of the company.

Arcedo Systems CEO Sandeep Vangapalli is ecstatic about the partnership as the solar plant is seen as a step towards sustainable energy. The solar power plant will help Cyient DLM in its movement toward clean energy in industrial operation and help increase environmental responsibility. It represents one of the major collaborations that are aiming at bringing renewable energy initiatives forward in the manufacturing sector.

