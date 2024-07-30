iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Cyient DLM wins contract from Boeing to manufacture BDM

30 Jul 2024 , 03:25 PM

Cyient DLM reported that it has received a contract from Boeing to manufacture the battery diode module (BDM) for the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing has granted Cyient DLM its first project for the production of power electronics and design/certification assistance for commercial aircraft, according to the business.

“Cyient DLM is ideally positioned to provide complete design, development, qualification, certification, and manufacturing support to global aerospace OEMs,” according to CEO Anthony Montalbano. He said that the contract is a key milestone for the company, demonstrating its emphasis on design and certification, as well as an increase in the share of built-to-spec items.

According to the firm, it is one of the first AS9100C aerospace-certified electronic manufacturing facilities in India, as well as the first to achieve National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certification for Circuit Card Assembly.

Last Monday, the company announced its results for Q1FY25, and it logged a 98.1% YoY surge in net profit to ₹10.5 Crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024.

In the previous corresponding quarter, Cyient DLM reported a net profit of ₹5.3 Crore, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations climbed by 18.7% to ₹257.8 Crore, up from ₹217.1 Crore in the previous fiscal period.

In Q1 of this fiscal year, EBITDA remained constant at ₹19.9 Crore. The EBITDA margin came in at 7.7% in the reporting quarter, compared to 9.2% in the previous corresponding period. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. 

At around 3.02 PM, Cyient DLM was trading 1.29% higher at ₹828.40, against the previous close of ₹817.85 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹837, and ₹818, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Cyient DLM
  • Cyient DLM Boeing
  • Cyient DLM News
  • Cyient DLM Order
  • Cyient DLM Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.