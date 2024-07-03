Cyient DLM Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
647.34
682.89
508.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
647.34
682.89
508.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
15.99
17.63
10.19
Total Income
663.33
700.52
519.18
Total Expenditure
595.71
615.4
465.46
PBIDT
67.62
85.12
53.72
Interest
19
17.72
16.67
PBDT
48.61
67.4
37.05
Depreciation
13.56
12.01
10.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
10.13
14.47
6.74
Deferred Tax
-1.13
-0.26
0
Reported Profit After Tax
26.05
41.18
20.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26.05
41.18
20.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
26.05
41.18
20.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.28
5.19
3.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
79.31
79.31
79.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.44
12.46
10.55
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.02
6.03
3.93
