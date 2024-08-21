Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Cyient DLM: Cyient, the promoter, is expected to sell a 14.5% stake in Cyient DLM, or 1.15 Crore equity shares, in block sales on August 21. The sale is projected to be around ₹860.9 Crore. It will have a floor price of ₹748.65 per share. Following the transaction, Cyient’s stake in Cyient DLM will fall from 66.66% to 52.16%.

PNB Housing Finance: According to sources, General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte would likely sell a 5.1% equity holding in the company in a block deal. The deal’s floor price might be ₹775 per share, with an offer size of around ₹1,032.7 Crore.

GE T&D India: Promoters GE Grid Alliance BV and Grid Equipments are examining the company’s stock structure to streamline it. In this regard, they will consider the option of selling a minority ownership in the company.

Genus Power Infrastructure: Genus Power Infrastructures’ wholly-owned subsidiary has got three Letters of Award (LOAs) worth ₹3,608.52 Crore for the appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers (AMISPs). The orders call for the design of an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system, which includes the supply, installation, and commissioning with FMS of about 4.26 million smart prepaid meters, system meters, and DT meters, as well as associated energy accounting on a DBFOOT basis.

Tata Chemicals: SES ESG Research (SES) has assigned Tata Chemicals an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Score (Adjusted) of 69.4 (Grade B) based on FY24 data. The company did not use SES for its ESG rating. SES developed the report independently, using publicly accessible FY24 data.

Ola Electric Mobility: Ola’s scooters S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh have been certified for compliance with the eligibility evaluation requirements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the car and auto component industries. Both the S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh scooters satisfied the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ strict 50% localisation requirement.

Larsen & Toubro: The Bombay High Court ruled that the GST authorities’ show-cause notice was invalid and unenforceable. The company filed a Writ Petition in the Bombay High Court against a show-cause notice issued by the Principal Commissioner of GST and Service Tax, Mumbai.

Exide Industries: Exide Industries has invested an additional ₹75 Crore in its subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions on a rights basis. This investment brings the company’s total investment in the subsidiary to ₹2,652.24 Crore. Following the transaction, the company’s shareholding stake in the subsidiary remains unchanged.

BGR Energy Systems: The company has received notice of contract termination from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam (JUSNL project) for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 132/33 kV GIS at Sarath, Sundernagar, and Chattarpur. There is no significant influence on the company’s finances, operations, or other activities.

NHPC: A landslip occurred at NHPC’s 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim, causing damage to the TRT (tail race tunnel) gate hoist structure and a portion of the GIS building. The power station is currently not operating and is undergoing rehabilitation following the October 2023 flash flood.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com