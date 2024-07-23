Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Power Mech Projects: The tender for the construction of the Government Medical College & Hospital for Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam (UKPJNL) has been raised higher to ₹594 Crore from ₹362 Crore previously. The present increase in value is the result of a modification in the scope of work assigned by Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam Ltd.

Indus Towers: The telco’s shares will be closely watched on Tuesday, as global brokerage company Citi maintained a favourable outlook on the stock. In fact, they’ve started a positive catalyst watch on the counter.

Gensol Engineering: The company won the bid for 116 MW (150 MWp) solar projects in Gujarat, with an estimated EPC revenue of ₹600 Crore. These projects would be spread across 27 areas under the control of Paschim Gujarat Vij Co., the state’s power distribution organisation. The project aims for feeder-level solarization and is expected to be operational within 12 months of receiving the Letter of Award.

Greenlam Industries: The company’s net revenue increased 17.4% year on year to ₹604.7 Crore. Overall, the laminate business increased by 13.2% in value and 11.9% in volume over the previous year. EBITDA remained constant at ₹64 Crore. Net profit fell 39.7% to ₹19.9 Crore. Higher financing rates and depreciation for newer projects harmed the company’s earnings.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy Ltd. posted a net profit of ₹302 Crore in the June quarter, boosted by decreased finance expenses from the previous year. Revenues increased by over 50% to ₹2,016 Crore from ₹1,348 Crore in the previous year’s quarter.

RailTel Corporation: The Ministry of Railways has assignd a work order to the business for the design, implementation, development, operations, and maintenance of HMIS and an integrated empanelled hospital referral system for Indian Railways worth ₹186.81 Crore.

Federal Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Krishnan Venkat Subramanian as Federal Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years, beginning September 23, 2024. Krishnan Venkat Subramanian was Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Joint Managing Director till April 2024.

Oil India: The business has inked a deal with Dolphin Drilling in Norway to hire the Blackford Dolphin, an anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig.

Steel Authority of India: The company’s Board of Directors will meet on July 25 to explore issuing non-convertible bonds (NCDs) or debentures through a private placement.

Indian Overseas Bank: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported a 26.5% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹632.8 Crore in Q1 2024-25, up from ₹500.35 Crore in the same time last year. The rise was mostly due to significant consecutive business growth.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com