|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Cyient DLM Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) Statement of Deviation and variation report pursuant to Reg. 32 of SEBI LoDR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|The Board at their meeting held on Thursday, 03 October 2024 approved the acquisition of an US entity through its wholly owned subsidiary viz., Cyient DLM Inc.
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|Cyient DLM Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Board approved un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Apr 2024
|31 Mar 2024
|Cyient DLM Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Results for the year ended 31 March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of re-appointment of statutory auditors. Appointment of Internal auditor, Cost auditor and secretarial auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|2 Jan 2024
|Cyient DLM Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
