To the Members of Cyient DLM Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial

Statements of Cyient DLM Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash

Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid

Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs), as specified the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial

Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matterother below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial

Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition (as described in Note 20 of the Standalone Financial Statements) Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised, on the basis of approved contracts, when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration entitled in exchange for those goods or services. Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has high sales volume at period end and has varied types of sales arrangements with customers including delivery specifications and incoterms etc. which may affect the timing of transfer of risk & rewards and may lead to recognition of revenue in incorrect period. • We evaluated the Companys accounting policies pertaining to revenue recognition and assessed compliance with the policies in terms of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. We have identified recognition of revenue as a key audit matter considering high sales volume at period end and there is a risk that revenue may not be recognised in the correct period or that revenue is overstated. • Tested the design and implementation of key internal financial controls with respect to revenue recognition and tested operating effectiveness of such controls. • Performed substantive testing on a sample basis of revenue transactions recorded during the year by checking the underlying documents such as invoice, sales contracts and shipping documents to test evidence for satisfaction of the criteria for recognition of revenue during the year. • Test checked significant manual journals posted to revenue to identify any unusual items and sought explanations from Management. • Test checked sales transactions near to year-end, post year-end and credit notes issued post year- end to determine whether the revenue recognition during the year is appropriate. • We assessed the adequacy of relevant disclosures made within the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inventory-obsolescence (as described in Note 9 of the financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company holds an inventory balance of 4,642.19 million as at March 31, 2024. • We obtained an understanding of how the Inventory obsolescence allowance is determined using policies/methodologies that the Company deems appropriate to the business. Significant judgement is exercised by the Management in identifying the slow-moving and obsolete inventories and in assessing whether provision for obsolescence for slow moving, excess or obsolete inventory items should be recognized considering the production plan, forecast inventory usage, committed and expected orders, alternative usage, etc. Considering that the aforesaid assessment process is complex and involves significant estimates and judgements and the balance of inventory is material, we have identified this as a key audit matter. Management identifies the slow-moving and obsolete inventories and assesses the amount of allowance for inventories. • We assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over the allowance for inventory obsolescence. • We observed the inventory count performed by the Management and assessed the physical condition of the inventories on a sample basis. • Evaluated the inventories against future usage based on the expected orders on hand and other contractual terms agreed with customers and tested the same on a sample basis. • We further tested the ageing of the inventories and the computation of the obsolescence level on a sample basis. • We have tested a sample of inventory items for significant components to assess the cost and tested the basis of determination of net realizable/ value of inventory, on a sample basis. • We assessed the Companys disclosures concerning this in Note 2.3 on significant accounting estimates and judgements and Note 9 on inventories to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the

Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the

Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial

Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section

143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financialcontrols with reference statements in place and the operating tofinancial effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions thatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financialstatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone

Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significantaudit findings,and deficiencies in internal control includinganysignificant that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with and appropriate to provide a basis a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure 1” a statement on the matters specified and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, to the extent applicable, we report that: a) were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under

Rule 11(g); c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other

Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow

Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone

Financial Statements comply with the

Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March

31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these

Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure 2” to this report;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024, has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2 (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under in paragraphs 3

Rule 11(g). i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the

Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or Share Premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding

Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, in respect of accounting software, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 38 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004

ANNEXURE ‘1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH UNDER THE HEADING “REPORT

ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS” OF OUR REPORT OF

EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CYIENT DLM

LIMITED (“THE COMPANY”)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets. (b) All Property, Plant, and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. (c) There are no immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024. (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory. (b) As disclosed in note 14 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from financial institutions during any point of time of the year. (iii) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e), 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iv) Investments in respect of which provisions of Section 186 of the Act are applicable have been complied with by the Company. There are no loans, guarantees and securities given in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable. (v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, related to the manufacture of electronic manufacturing solutions, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs and Other Statutory Dues applicable to it. The provisions relating to Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Excise, and Cess are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs and Other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year-end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) There are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs and Other Statutory Dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. (viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The company does not have associates or joint ventures. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The company does not have joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) Monies raised during the year by the Company by way of Initial Public Offer (including money raised by way of pre-IPO private placement as stated in paragraph X(b) below) were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in Fixed Deposit payable on demand. The maximum amount of idle/surplus funds invested during the year was 4,480 million, of which 4,160 million was outstanding at the end of the year. (b) The Company has complied with provisions of Sections 42 and 62 of the Act in respect of the pre-IPO private placement of shares during the year. The amounts raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised as stated in (ix) (a) above. There has not been any preferential allotment of convertible debentures during the year. (xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. (xii) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to (xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its Directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by (c) Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 35 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Audit (xix) Report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 27 to the financial statements. (b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 27 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ANNEXURE ‘2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CYIENT DLM LIMTED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Cyient

DLM Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,

2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone

Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of

Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004 Per Shankar Srinivasan Partner Membership Number: 213271 UDIN: 24213271BKELBW4699 Place: Hyderabad Date: 23.04.2024



