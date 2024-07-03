Cyient DLM Ltd Summary

Cyient DLM Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Rangsons Electronics Private Limited at Mysuru, Karnataka on June 30, 1993. The Company name was changed to Cyient DLM Private Limited on January 18, 2017. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted to a Public Limited pursuant to a special resolution on November 25, 2022, and the name changed to Cyient DLM Limited on December 13, 2022 by the RoC.Cyient DLM Limited is a subsidiary of Cyient Limited, formerly known as Infotech Enterprises, and a globally recognized Engineering and Technology Solutions company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It stands as a prominent integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and solutions provider in the fields of medical, industrial, automotive, telecommunication, defense and aerospace applications and machining of components for aerospace, automotive and defense industries. It enables customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. At the core of its solutions are four key products: (i) Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) : (ii) Cable Harness Assembly : (iii) Box Builds : (iv) Precision Machining.The Company has three manufacturing facilities spread across two states, with two facilities in the state of Karnataka, situated at Mysuru and Bengaluru, and one in the state of Telangana, situated at Hyderabad. Their manufacturing facilities are equipped with stateof-the-art equipment for the purposes of the advanced electronics we manufacture. The staff at Mysuru and Bengalurumanufacturing facilities operate from product development areas, which span 65,929 sq. ft. and 12,200 sq. ft., respectively, with dedicated SMT lines and PTH lines.Further, the Company has a workforce of 616 qualified and skilled manufacturing personnel which is supported by a new product introduction (NPI) and engineering team of a total of 68 engineers on technical aspects and provide value added services like design for assembly, design for manufacturing, design for testing, design for packaging, and process engineering. On February 21, 2018 a Scheme of Amalgamation for Merger between the Company and Techno Tools Precision Engineering Private Limited, an erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was approved and the entire business and undertaking of Techno Tools, were transferred to and vested in the Company, from the date the Scheme which was effective from April 1, 2017. Apart from merger, a manufacturing facility was established in Hyderabad since 2020. In 2022, the Company introduced a New Product with Honeywell Inc. for the supply of next generation cockpit avionics modules.In June 2023, Company made a Fresh Issue of 22,373,584 Equity Shares through IPO by raising funds aggregating to Rs 592 Cr.Company set up a new facility for Precision Machining in Peenya, Bengaluru with a capacity of 60,000 hours per annum in 2024. It also added an additional Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility in Mysuru for expansion of capacity in 2024.