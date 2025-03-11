iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 11th March 2025

11 Mar 2025 , 07:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IndusInd Bank: The private-sector lender reported that during an internal review of its derivative portfolio. It announced that some discrepancies were found in the accounts of Other Assets and Other Liabilities after implementing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Master Direction on Classification, Valuation, and Operation of Investment Portfolio for Commercial Banks, which was effective in April 2024.

Hindustan Zinc: The company informed that it has approved the issue of redeemable, unsecured, listed, rated, and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) totalling up to ₹500 Crore via private placement.The issued received the approval of Committee of Directors on March 10, 2025. The NCDs shall be issued in three separately transferable and redeemable principal parts.

Thermax: The energy and environment solutions provider informed the bourses that its wholly-owned subsidiary Thermax Chemical Solutions Private Limited has inked an exclusive shareholder’s agreement with Oswaldo Cruz Química Indústria e Comércio Ltda (OCQ).

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction engineering company reported that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) for a turnkey project worth ₹311.92 Crore.

Indoco Remedies: The drug company announced that its clinical research secured AnaCipher, based in Hyderabad, has been investigated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The authority conducted the inspection from March 3 to March 17, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top Stocks to Watc
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
  • Top Stocks Watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bharti Airtel Transfers 69.94% Stake in Payments Bank to Subsidiary

Bharti Airtel Transfers 69.94% Stake in Payments Bank to Subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|04:00 PM
Adani Green Commissions 250 MW Solar Plant in Andhra Pradesh

Adani Green Commissions 250 MW Solar Plant in Andhra Pradesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|03:03 PM
Markets Slip as Global Trade Tariff Worries Weigh on Sentiment

Markets Slip as Global Trade Tariff Worries Weigh on Sentiment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|01:22 PM
TCS to Acquire Real Estate Firm for ₹2,250 Crore to Expand Delivery Center

TCS to Acquire Real Estate Firm for ₹2,250 Crore to Expand Delivery Center

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|11:04 AM
RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for ₹554.64 Crore order from NHAI

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for ₹554.64 Crore order from NHAI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|09:50 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.