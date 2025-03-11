Top Stocks for Today - 11th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IndusInd Bank: The private-sector lender reported that during an internal review of its derivative portfolio. It announced that some discrepancies were found in the accounts of Other Assets and Other Liabilities after implementing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Master Direction on Classification, Valuation, and Operation of Investment Portfolio for Commercial Banks, which was effective in April 2024.

Hindustan Zinc: The company informed that it has approved the issue of redeemable, unsecured, listed, rated, and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) totalling up to ₹500 Crore via private placement.The issued received the approval of Committee of Directors on March 10, 2025. The NCDs shall be issued in three separately transferable and redeemable principal parts.

Thermax: The energy and environment solutions provider informed the bourses that its wholly-owned subsidiary Thermax Chemical Solutions Private Limited has inked an exclusive shareholder’s agreement with Oswaldo Cruz Química Indústria e Comércio Ltda (OCQ).

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction engineering company reported that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) for a turnkey project worth ₹311.92 Crore.

Indoco Remedies: The drug company announced that its clinical research secured AnaCipher, based in Hyderabad, has been investigated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The authority conducted the inspection from March 3 to March 17, 2025.

