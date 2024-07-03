iifl-logo-icon 1
Indoco Remedies Ltd Share Price

335
(-0.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:54 AM

  • Open338.65
  • Day's High339.85
  • 52 Wk High415
  • Prev. Close336.35
  • Day's Low332.7
  • 52 Wk Low 286.6
  • Turnover (lac)140.44
  • P/E40.76
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value125.23
  • EPS8.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,088.1
  • Div. Yield0.45
No Records Found

Indoco Remedies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

338.65

Prev. Close

336.35

Turnover(Lac.)

140.44

Day's High

339.85

Day's Low

332.7

52 Week's High

415

52 Week's Low

286.6

Book Value

125.23

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,088.1

P/E

40.76

EPS

8.25

Divi. Yield

0.45

Indoco Remedies Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Indoco Remedies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

4 Dec 2024|01:37 PM

Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.

Indoco Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.75%

Non-Promoter- 19.93%

Institutions: 19.93%

Non-Institutions: 21.27%

Custodian: 0.03%

Share Price

Indoco Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.44

18.43

18.43

18.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,108.18

1,008.59

885.87

750.5

Net Worth

1,126.62

1,027.02

904.3

768.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,240.3

1,105.99

967.73

1,038.21

yoy growth (%)

12.14

14.28

-6.78

-5.1

Raw materials

-354.06

-330.42

-320.17

-346.03

As % of sales

28.54

29.87

33.08

33.32

Employee costs

-272.87

-255.31

-231.26

-220.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

131.35

28.7

-9.24

48.42

Depreciation

-73.12

-70.81

-71.56

-67.7

Tax paid

-38.95

-4.46

6.4

-7.23

Working capital

108.84

8.53

-20.15

-48.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.14

14.28

-6.78

-5.1

Op profit growth

81.26

60.8

-43.11

-13.9

EBIT growth

179.41

386.57

-84.29

-26.21

Net profit growth

281.02

-953.47

-106.89

-46.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,788.22

1,640.05

1,503.73

1,218.61

1,079.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,788.22

1,640.05

1,503.73

1,218.61

1,079.98

Other Operating Income

29.07

28.56

37.02

22.92

26.61

Other Income

21.38

2.34

2.33

3.12

2.44

Indoco Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indoco Remedies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Suresh G Kare

Managing Director

Aditi Kare Panandikar

Joint Managing Director

Sundeep V Bambolkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vasudha V Kamat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhijit Y Gore

Non Executive Director

Anand Nadkarni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Mulgaokar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satish Shenoy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramanathan Hariharan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indoco Remedies Ltd
Summary

Summary

Indoco Remedies Limited, incorporated on August 23, 1947 is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company focused on formulations, with some presence in contract manufacturing and research. The Company headquartered in Mumbai, is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharma Company with presence in 55 countries. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Indoco, a USD 212 million company has 11 manufacturing facilities, 7 of which are for FDFs and 4 for APIs, supported by a state-of-the-art R&D Centre and a CRO facility.Currently, Indoco has a presence in therapeutic segments including anti-infective, anti-cold preparation, opthalmic, antispasmodic, stomatology, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal. As per AC Nielsen ORG-MARG market survey (August 2004) of doctors, Indoco ranked first in the stomatology, ninth in the opthalmic and twelve in the pediatric segments in terms of prescription generation in the domestic market. In the overall pharma industry, Indoco is ranked 34th as per AC Nielsen ORG-MARG Retail Audit, but ranked 23rd in terms of prescription generation, indicating the strength of its marketing network. Further, the company last year launched a new super specialty division, with focus on diabetic and cardio-vascular segments. Its entry into the lifestyle segment with a strong presence in the prescription segment would augur well for the higher- than-average in
Company FAQs

What is the Indoco Remedies Ltd share price today?

The Indoco Remedies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹335 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indoco Remedies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indoco Remedies Ltd is ₹3088.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indoco Remedies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indoco Remedies Ltd is 40.76 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indoco Remedies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indoco Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indoco Remedies Ltd is ₹286.6 and ₹415 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indoco Remedies Ltd?

Indoco Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.69%, 3 Years at -8.52%, 1 Year at -13.92%, 6 Month at -2.46%, 3 Month at -0.94% and 1 Month at 4.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indoco Remedies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indoco Remedies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.75 %
Institutions - 19.94 %
Public - 21.28 %

