SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹338.65
Prev. Close₹336.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹140.44
Day's High₹339.85
Day's Low₹332.7
52 Week's High₹415
52 Week's Low₹286.6
Book Value₹125.23
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,088.1
P/E40.76
EPS8.25
Divi. Yield0.45
Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.44
18.43
18.43
18.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,108.18
1,008.59
885.87
750.5
Net Worth
1,126.62
1,027.02
904.3
768.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,240.3
1,105.99
967.73
1,038.21
yoy growth (%)
12.14
14.28
-6.78
-5.1
Raw materials
-354.06
-330.42
-320.17
-346.03
As % of sales
28.54
29.87
33.08
33.32
Employee costs
-272.87
-255.31
-231.26
-220.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
131.35
28.7
-9.24
48.42
Depreciation
-73.12
-70.81
-71.56
-67.7
Tax paid
-38.95
-4.46
6.4
-7.23
Working capital
108.84
8.53
-20.15
-48.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.14
14.28
-6.78
-5.1
Op profit growth
81.26
60.8
-43.11
-13.9
EBIT growth
179.41
386.57
-84.29
-26.21
Net profit growth
281.02
-953.47
-106.89
-46.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,788.22
1,640.05
1,503.73
1,218.61
1,079.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,788.22
1,640.05
1,503.73
1,218.61
1,079.98
Other Operating Income
29.07
28.56
37.02
22.92
26.61
Other Income
21.38
2.34
2.33
3.12
2.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Suresh G Kare
Managing Director
Aditi Kare Panandikar
Joint Managing Director
Sundeep V Bambolkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vasudha V Kamat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhijit Y Gore
Non Executive Director
Anand Nadkarni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Mulgaokar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satish Shenoy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramanathan Hariharan
Summary
Indoco Remedies Limited, incorporated on August 23, 1947 is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company focused on formulations, with some presence in contract manufacturing and research. The Company headquartered in Mumbai, is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharma Company with presence in 55 countries. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Indoco, a USD 212 million company has 11 manufacturing facilities, 7 of which are for FDFs and 4 for APIs, supported by a state-of-the-art R&D Centre and a CRO facility.Currently, Indoco has a presence in therapeutic segments including anti-infective, anti-cold preparation, opthalmic, antispasmodic, stomatology, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal. As per AC Nielsen ORG-MARG market survey (August 2004) of doctors, Indoco ranked first in the stomatology, ninth in the opthalmic and twelve in the pediatric segments in terms of prescription generation in the domestic market. In the overall pharma industry, Indoco is ranked 34th as per AC Nielsen ORG-MARG Retail Audit, but ranked 23rd in terms of prescription generation, indicating the strength of its marketing network. Further, the company last year launched a new super specialty division, with focus on diabetic and cardio-vascular segments. Its entry into the lifestyle segment with a strong presence in the prescription segment would augur well for the higher- than-average in
The Indoco Remedies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹335 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indoco Remedies Ltd is ₹3088.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indoco Remedies Ltd is 40.76 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indoco Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indoco Remedies Ltd is ₹286.6 and ₹415 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indoco Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.69%, 3 Years at -8.52%, 1 Year at -13.92%, 6 Month at -2.46%, 3 Month at -0.94% and 1 Month at 4.98%.
