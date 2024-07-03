Summary

Indoco Remedies Limited, incorporated on August 23, 1947 is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company focused on formulations, with some presence in contract manufacturing and research. The Company headquartered in Mumbai, is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharma Company with presence in 55 countries. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Indoco, a USD 212 million company has 11 manufacturing facilities, 7 of which are for FDFs and 4 for APIs, supported by a state-of-the-art R&D Centre and a CRO facility.Currently, Indoco has a presence in therapeutic segments including anti-infective, anti-cold preparation, opthalmic, antispasmodic, stomatology, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal. As per AC Nielsen ORG-MARG market survey (August 2004) of doctors, Indoco ranked first in the stomatology, ninth in the opthalmic and twelve in the pediatric segments in terms of prescription generation in the domestic market. In the overall pharma industry, Indoco is ranked 34th as per AC Nielsen ORG-MARG Retail Audit, but ranked 23rd in terms of prescription generation, indicating the strength of its marketing network. Further, the company last year launched a new super specialty division, with focus on diabetic and cardio-vascular segments. Its entry into the lifestyle segment with a strong presence in the prescription segment would augur well for the higher- than-average in

