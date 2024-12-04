iifl-logo-icon 1
Indoco Remedies Ltd Key Ratios

333.4
(2.33%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.19

6.2

-3.05

6.61

Op profit growth

82.02

-8.69

-13.75

-8.18

EBIT growth

181.35

-23.75

-25.98

-12.73

Net profit growth

285.8

-41.4

-46.58

-5.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.06

11.13

12.95

14.55

EBIT margin

12.42

4.95

6.9

9.03

Net profit margin

7.49

2.17

3.95

7.17

RoCE

14.96

5.53

7.27

11.21

RoNW

3.21

0.89

1.55

3.13

RoA

2.25

0.6

1.04

2.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.1

2.62

4.47

8.36

Dividend per share

1.5

0.3

1

1.6

Cash EPS

2.16

-5.06

-2.88

1.49

Book value per share

83.44

73.74

73.24

70.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

28.56

79.9

47.14

29.89

P/CEPS

133.45

-41.31

-73.14

167.14

P/B

3.45

2.83

2.87

3.53

EV/EBIDTA

12.8

17.13

15.84

15.7

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-29.5

-15.59

-14.95

-15.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

65.26

69.2

74.47

68.68

Inventory days

65.58

66.24

66.61

60.04

Creditor days

-50.02

-58.48

-61.62

-55.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.92

-2.08

-3.05

-15.63

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.32

0.4

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

1.12

1.81

2

1.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-28.52

-29.86

-33.38

-33.61

Employee costs

-22.07

-23.18

-21.2

-20.15

Other costs

-31.34

-35.82

-32.46

-31.66

Indoco Remedies : related Articles

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

4 Dec 2024|01:37 PM

Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.

Read More

