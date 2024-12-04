Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.19
6.2
-3.05
6.61
Op profit growth
82.02
-8.69
-13.75
-8.18
EBIT growth
181.35
-23.75
-25.98
-12.73
Net profit growth
285.8
-41.4
-46.58
-5.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.06
11.13
12.95
14.55
EBIT margin
12.42
4.95
6.9
9.03
Net profit margin
7.49
2.17
3.95
7.17
RoCE
14.96
5.53
7.27
11.21
RoNW
3.21
0.89
1.55
3.13
RoA
2.25
0.6
1.04
2.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.1
2.62
4.47
8.36
Dividend per share
1.5
0.3
1
1.6
Cash EPS
2.16
-5.06
-2.88
1.49
Book value per share
83.44
73.74
73.24
70.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
28.56
79.9
47.14
29.89
P/CEPS
133.45
-41.31
-73.14
167.14
P/B
3.45
2.83
2.87
3.53
EV/EBIDTA
12.8
17.13
15.84
15.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-29.5
-15.59
-14.95
-15.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.26
69.2
74.47
68.68
Inventory days
65.58
66.24
66.61
60.04
Creditor days
-50.02
-58.48
-61.62
-55.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.92
-2.08
-3.05
-15.63
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.32
0.4
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
1.12
1.81
2
1.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.52
-29.86
-33.38
-33.61
Employee costs
-22.07
-23.18
-21.2
-20.15
Other costs
-31.34
-35.82
-32.46
-31.66
Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.Read More
