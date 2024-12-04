iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indoco Remedies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

337
(0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:09:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indoco Remedies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,240.3

1,105.99

967.73

1,038.21

yoy growth (%)

12.14

14.28

-6.78

-5.1

Raw materials

-354.06

-330.42

-320.17

-346.03

As % of sales

28.54

29.87

33.08

33.32

Employee costs

-272.87

-255.31

-231.26

-220.33

As % of sales

22

23.08

23.89

21.22

Other costs

-389.78

-396.9

-339.58

-336.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.42

35.88

35.09

32.45

Operating profit

223.57

123.34

76.7

134.85

OPM

18.02

11.15

7.92

12.98

Depreciation

-73.12

-70.81

-71.56

-67.7

Interest expense

-22.21

-26.25

-20.53

-23.5

Other income

3.11

2.42

6.15

4.78

Profit before tax

131.35

28.7

-9.24

48.42

Taxes

-38.95

-4.46

6.4

-7.23

Tax rate

-29.65

-15.53

-69.26

-14.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

92.39

24.24

-2.84

41.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

92.39

24.24

-2.84

41.19

yoy growth (%)

281.02

-953.47

-106.89

-46.81

NPM

7.44

2.19

-0.29

3.96

Indoco Remedies : related Articles

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Dec 2024|01:37 PM

Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indoco Remedies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.