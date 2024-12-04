Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,240.3
1,105.99
967.73
1,038.21
yoy growth (%)
12.14
14.28
-6.78
-5.1
Raw materials
-354.06
-330.42
-320.17
-346.03
As % of sales
28.54
29.87
33.08
33.32
Employee costs
-272.87
-255.31
-231.26
-220.33
As % of sales
22
23.08
23.89
21.22
Other costs
-389.78
-396.9
-339.58
-336.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.42
35.88
35.09
32.45
Operating profit
223.57
123.34
76.7
134.85
OPM
18.02
11.15
7.92
12.98
Depreciation
-73.12
-70.81
-71.56
-67.7
Interest expense
-22.21
-26.25
-20.53
-23.5
Other income
3.11
2.42
6.15
4.78
Profit before tax
131.35
28.7
-9.24
48.42
Taxes
-38.95
-4.46
6.4
-7.23
Tax rate
-29.65
-15.53
-69.26
-14.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
92.39
24.24
-2.84
41.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
92.39
24.24
-2.84
41.19
yoy growth (%)
281.02
-953.47
-106.89
-46.81
NPM
7.44
2.19
-0.29
3.96
Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.
