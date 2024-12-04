iifl-logo-icon 1
Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

4 Dec 2024 , 01:37 PM

Indoco Remedies Ltd has signed an agreement with Clarity Pharma, the UK-based distributor, to capture a larger share of the UK pharmaceutical market. Within the next 18 months, Indoco Remedies will launch about 20 pharmaceutical products in the UK.

Clarity Pharma would distribute the products with excellent market knowledge and network. Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.

Aditi Panandikar, managing director of Indoco Remedies, said that this collaboration is a landmark event for the company in further deepening its presence in the UK pharma market. According to Panandikar, the partnership combines the portfolio of affordable, high-quality pharmaceuticals from Indoco with the robust distribution capabilities of Clarity Pharma.

Steve Soper, CEO of Clarity Pharma, said that he was excited about the partnership, which was the culmination of years of effort in developing a strategic market access plan. According to Soper, the launch of Indoco’s products in the UK will save costs and make medicines more affordable for a larger number of patients. This collaboration is to provide innovative healthcare solutions while ensuring long-term growth and collaboration.

