Indoco Remedies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,349.14
1,211.31
1,103.22
923.51
816.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,349.14
1,211.31
1,103.22
923.51
816.84
Other Operating Income
18.51
29.15
28.41
12.88
17.76
Other Income
7.19
1.84
2.03
1.14
1.94
Total Income
1,374.84
1,242.3
1,133.66
937.53
836.54
Total Expenditure
1,180.41
1,019.11
884.83
766.84
744.68
PBIDT
194.43
223.19
248.83
170.69
91.86
Interest
25.97
16.39
11.1
17.67
18.42
PBDT
168.46
206.8
237.73
153.02
73.44
Depreciation
65.64
52.92
60.91
54.58
52.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
22.51
43.01
69.47
39.56
2.05
Deferred Tax
5.33
-5.58
-7
-9.17
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
74.98
116.45
114.35
68.05
18.76
Minority Interest After NP
-0.79
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
75.77
116.45
114.35
68.05
18.76
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.98
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
81.75
116.45
114.35
68.05
18.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.14
12.64
12.41
7.38
2.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.43
18.43
18.43
18.43
18.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.41
18.42
22.55
18.48
11.24
PBDTM(%)
12.48
17.07
21.54
16.56
8.99
PATM(%)
5.55
9.61
10.36
7.36
2.29
Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.