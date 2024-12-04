Indoco Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.44
18.43
18.43
18.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,108.18
1,008.59
885.87
750.5
Net Worth
1,126.62
1,027.02
904.3
768.93
Minority Interest
Debt
513.65
332.85
256.67
266.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.48
32.4
40.44
42.11
Total Liabilities
1,676.75
1,392.27
1,201.41
1,077.78
Fixed Assets
846.78
774.03
676.52
638.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
59.2
19.9
2.46
2.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.47
26.22
29.77
61.39
Networking Capital
727.35
559.73
473.45
361.86
Inventories
310.42
325.99
310.52
237.81
Inventory Days
69.98
Sundry Debtors
408.02
350.82
297
233.58
Debtor Days
68.73
Other Current Assets
319.24
176.54
181.86
171.37
Sundry Creditors
-118.97
-126.45
-135.32
-115.02
Creditor Days
33.84
Other Current Liabilities
-191.36
-167.17
-180.61
-165.88
Cash
16.94
12.4
19.21
14.05
Total Assets
1,676.74
1,392.28
1,201.41
1,077.76
