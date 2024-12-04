iifl-logo-icon 1
Indoco Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

327.8
(-1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.44

18.43

18.43

18.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,108.18

1,008.59

885.87

750.5

Net Worth

1,126.62

1,027.02

904.3

768.93

Minority Interest

Debt

513.65

332.85

256.67

266.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

36.48

32.4

40.44

42.11

Total Liabilities

1,676.75

1,392.27

1,201.41

1,077.78

Fixed Assets

846.78

774.03

676.52

638.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

59.2

19.9

2.46

2.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

26.47

26.22

29.77

61.39

Networking Capital

727.35

559.73

473.45

361.86

Inventories

310.42

325.99

310.52

237.81

Inventory Days

69.98

Sundry Debtors

408.02

350.82

297

233.58

Debtor Days

68.73

Other Current Assets

319.24

176.54

181.86

171.37

Sundry Creditors

-118.97

-126.45

-135.32

-115.02

Creditor Days

33.84

Other Current Liabilities

-191.36

-167.17

-180.61

-165.88

Cash

16.94

12.4

19.21

14.05

Total Assets

1,676.74

1,392.28

1,201.41

1,077.76

Indoco Remedies : related Articles

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

4 Dec 2024|01:37 PM

Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.

Read More

