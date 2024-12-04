iifl-logo-icon 1
Indoco Remedies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

333.95
(-0.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:39 PM

Indoco Remedies FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

131.35

28.7

-9.24

48.42

Depreciation

-73.12

-70.81

-71.56

-67.7

Tax paid

-38.95

-4.46

6.4

-7.23

Working capital

108.84

8.53

-20.15

-48.05

Other operating items

Operating

128.11

-38.02

-94.55

-74.56

Capital expenditure

51.08

192.1

49.54

115.47

Free cash flow

179.19

154.07

-45.01

40.9

Equity raised

1,319.83

1,280.13

1,302.62

1,249.38

Investing

0

0.01

-0.17

-0.21

Financing

160.11

109.56

136.79

131.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,659.13

1,543.77

1,394.22

1,421.68

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

4 Dec 2024|01:37 PM

Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.

