|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|INDOCO REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 24th October, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results. Read less.. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|INDOCO REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 23rd July, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|INDOCO REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To recommend a final dividend if any for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 16th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following. 1. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. 2. Subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 77th Annual General Meeting, recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share on face value of Rs. 2/- for the financial year 2023-2024 Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 29th March, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the re-appointment of following auditors for the financial year 2024-2025. 1. M/s A.Y.Sathe & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor. 2. M/s. B. K. Khare & Co. Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor. 3. M/s Joshi Apte and Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|INDOCO REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 23rd January 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 23rd January, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following. 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ajay Mulgaokar (DIN: 10457626) as an Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company to hold office for a term of five (5) years from 01st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders. 3. Appointment of Mr. Satish Shenoy (DIN: 00230711) as an Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company to hold office for a term of five (5) years from 01st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Appointment of Mr. Ajay Mulgaonkar and Mr. Satish Shenoy as a Additional Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029 subject to the approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Newspaper publication of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.Read More
