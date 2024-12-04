Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

INDOCO REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 24th October, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results. Read less.. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

INDOCO REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 23rd July, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

INDOCO REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To recommend a final dividend if any for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 16th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following. 1. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. 2. Subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 77th Annual General Meeting, recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share on face value of Rs. 2/- for the financial year 2023-2024 Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 29th March, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the re-appointment of following auditors for the financial year 2024-2025. 1. M/s A.Y.Sathe & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor. 2. M/s. B. K. Khare & Co. Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor. 3. M/s Joshi Apte and Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024