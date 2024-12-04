iifl-logo-icon 1
325.05
(-0.11%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Indoco Remedies CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
AGM 26/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations,2015, the Company has fixed Thursday,19th September, 2024 as the Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the proceedings of the 77th AGM of the Company held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Video Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) Please find enclosed the details of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 77th AGM of the Company held on 26th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

4 Dec 2024|01:37 PM

Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.

