Indoco Remedies Ltd Dividend

325.8
(0.46%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Indoco Remedies CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend16 May 202419 Sep 202419 Sep 20241.575Final
Subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 77th Annual General Meeting, recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share on face value of Rs. 2/- for the financial year 2023-2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 20th September, 2024 to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of payment of final dividend and AGM. Read less.. the Company has fixed Thursday, 19th September, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

Indoco Partners with Clarity Pharma to Launch 20 Affordable Drugs in UK

4 Dec 2024|01:37 PM

Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.

