Subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 77th Annual General Meeting, recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share on face value of Rs. 2/- for the financial year 2023-2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 20th September, 2024 to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of payment of final dividend and AGM. the Company has fixed Thursday, 19th September, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)