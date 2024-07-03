Summary

Incorporated in 1966 as Wanson India by A.S. Bhathena, Thermax Group is a Rs. 8,090 crore company headquartered in Pune, India. The Company offers integrated solutions in heating, cooling, power generation, water treatment and recycling, air pollution control and chemicals, with an emphasis on ensuring clean air, clean energy and clean water. As a one-stop utility solutions provider, Thermax extends comprehensive operations and maintenance support allied to each of its business verticals as well as a multitude of several specialised services, including retrofitting, revamping, upgrading, and auditing. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services portfolio by introducing digital solutions catering to all asset lifecycle need for a diverse range of its products. It operate globally through 34 international and 22 domestic offices, 14 manufacturing facilities - 10 in India and 4 overseas, spanning Europe and South East Asia. The companys international presence spans 90 countries across Asia, South East Asia, Africa, Europe, Americas and the Middle East. It has 10 wholly owned domestic subsidiaries and 22 wholly owned overseas subsidiaries. Thermax Limited, a limited liability engineering company was set up in 1966 as Wanson India by A.S. Bhathena. The Company was established on 30th June, 1980. Tulsi Fine Chemical Industries Private Ltd and Kailas Castings Private Ltd were merged with the company with effective from 1st July of the year 1982. As at 1st July 1989, Thermax

