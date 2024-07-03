iifl-logo-icon 1
Thermax Ltd Share Price

4,153.55
(0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,197
  • Day's High4,220.25
  • 52 Wk High5,839.95
  • Prev. Close4,139.7
  • Day's Low4,134.9
  • 52 Wk Low 2,977
  • Turnover (lac)3,084.75
  • P/E116.02
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value313.09
  • EPS35.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49,492.16
  • Div. Yield0.29
No Records Found

Thermax Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

4,197

Prev. Close

4,139.7

Turnover(Lac.)

3,084.75

Day's High

4,220.25

Day's Low

4,134.9

52 Week's High

5,839.95

52 Week's Low

2,977

Book Value

313.09

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49,492.16

P/E

116.02

EPS

35.66

Divi. Yield

0.29

Thermax Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

Thermax Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Thermax and Vebro Polymers Partner for Joint Venture

Thermax and Vebro Polymers Partner for Joint Venture

11 Jul 2024|03:41 PM

The parties want to form a strategic relationship by collaborating with the company and its group companies in the flooring chemical business

Thermax Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.98%

Non-Promoter- 28.09%

Institutions: 28.09%

Non-Institutions: 4.44%

Custodian: 5.47%

Share Price

Thermax Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.83

23.83

23.83

23.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,512.87

3,193.93

2,977.17

2,855.55

Net Worth

3,536.7

3,217.76

3,001

2,879.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,015.39

3,131.48

3,215.08

3,867.87

yoy growth (%)

28.22

-2.6

-16.87

2.76

Raw materials

-2,404.32

-1,720.45

-1,847.11

-2,142.26

As % of sales

59.87

54.94

57.45

55.38

Employee costs

-477.81

-453.79

-430.94

-459.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

270.06

285.95

250.04

403.11

Depreciation

-67.19

-63.99

-62.61

-64.2

Tax paid

-55.27

-41.9

-73.76

-139.86

Working capital

-1,030.68

915.6

367.23

-252.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.22

-2.6

-16.87

2.76

Op profit growth

3.62

2.16

-42.51

-0.64

EBIT growth

-3.77

15.37

-37.91

0.03

Net profit growth

42.38

-34.09

-10.18

64.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,323.46

8,089.81

6,128.33

4,791.25

5,731.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,323.46

8,089.81

6,128.33

4,791.25

5,731.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

308.06

160.18

127.14

107.74

100

Thermax Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Thermax Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Meher P Pudumjee

Non Executive Director

Pheroz Pudumjee

Independent Director

Jairam Varadaraj.

Independent Director

Nawshir Mirza

Independent Director

Harsh Mariwala

Independent Director

S B Ravi Pandit

Independent Director

Rajani Kesari

Managing Director & CEO

Ashish Bhandari

Independent Director

Ravi Gopinath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Janhavi Khele

Independent Director

SHYAMAK RAMYAR TATA

Additional Director

Parag Chandulal Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thermax Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1966 as Wanson India by A.S. Bhathena, Thermax Group is a Rs. 8,090 crore company headquartered in Pune, India. The Company offers integrated solutions in heating, cooling, power generation, water treatment and recycling, air pollution control and chemicals, with an emphasis on ensuring clean air, clean energy and clean water. As a one-stop utility solutions provider, Thermax extends comprehensive operations and maintenance support allied to each of its business verticals as well as a multitude of several specialised services, including retrofitting, revamping, upgrading, and auditing. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services portfolio by introducing digital solutions catering to all asset lifecycle need for a diverse range of its products. It operate globally through 34 international and 22 domestic offices, 14 manufacturing facilities - 10 in India and 4 overseas, spanning Europe and South East Asia. The companys international presence spans 90 countries across Asia, South East Asia, Africa, Europe, Americas and the Middle East. It has 10 wholly owned domestic subsidiaries and 22 wholly owned overseas subsidiaries. Thermax Limited, a limited liability engineering company was set up in 1966 as Wanson India by A.S. Bhathena. The Company was established on 30th June, 1980. Tulsi Fine Chemical Industries Private Ltd and Kailas Castings Private Ltd were merged with the company with effective from 1st July of the year 1982. As at 1st July 1989, Thermax
Company FAQs

What is the Thermax Ltd share price today?

The Thermax Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4153.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thermax Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thermax Ltd is ₹49492.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thermax Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thermax Ltd is 116.02 and 13.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thermax Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thermax Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thermax Ltd is ₹2977 and ₹5839.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thermax Ltd?

Thermax Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.52%, 3 Years at 31.65%, 1 Year at 30.41%, 6 Month at -21.81%, 3 Month at -15.83% and 1 Month at -14.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thermax Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thermax Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.98 %
Institutions - 28.10 %
Public - 4.44 %

