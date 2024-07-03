SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹4,197
Prev. Close₹4,139.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,084.75
Day's High₹4,220.25
Day's Low₹4,134.9
52 Week's High₹5,839.95
52 Week's Low₹2,977
Book Value₹313.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49,492.16
P/E116.02
EPS35.66
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.83
23.83
23.83
23.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,512.87
3,193.93
2,977.17
2,855.55
Net Worth
3,536.7
3,217.76
3,001
2,879.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,015.39
3,131.48
3,215.08
3,867.87
yoy growth (%)
28.22
-2.6
-16.87
2.76
Raw materials
-2,404.32
-1,720.45
-1,847.11
-2,142.26
As % of sales
59.87
54.94
57.45
55.38
Employee costs
-477.81
-453.79
-430.94
-459.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
270.06
285.95
250.04
403.11
Depreciation
-67.19
-63.99
-62.61
-64.2
Tax paid
-55.27
-41.9
-73.76
-139.86
Working capital
-1,030.68
915.6
367.23
-252.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.22
-2.6
-16.87
2.76
Op profit growth
3.62
2.16
-42.51
-0.64
EBIT growth
-3.77
15.37
-37.91
0.03
Net profit growth
42.38
-34.09
-10.18
64.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,323.46
8,089.81
6,128.33
4,791.25
5,731.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,323.46
8,089.81
6,128.33
4,791.25
5,731.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
308.06
160.18
127.14
107.74
100
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Meher P Pudumjee
Non Executive Director
Pheroz Pudumjee
Independent Director
Jairam Varadaraj.
Independent Director
Nawshir Mirza
Independent Director
Harsh Mariwala
Independent Director
S B Ravi Pandit
Independent Director
Rajani Kesari
Managing Director & CEO
Ashish Bhandari
Independent Director
Ravi Gopinath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Janhavi Khele
Independent Director
SHYAMAK RAMYAR TATA
Additional Director
Parag Chandulal Shah
Reports by Thermax Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1966 as Wanson India by A.S. Bhathena, Thermax Group is a Rs. 8,090 crore company headquartered in Pune, India. The Company offers integrated solutions in heating, cooling, power generation, water treatment and recycling, air pollution control and chemicals, with an emphasis on ensuring clean air, clean energy and clean water. As a one-stop utility solutions provider, Thermax extends comprehensive operations and maintenance support allied to each of its business verticals as well as a multitude of several specialised services, including retrofitting, revamping, upgrading, and auditing. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services portfolio by introducing digital solutions catering to all asset lifecycle need for a diverse range of its products. It operate globally through 34 international and 22 domestic offices, 14 manufacturing facilities - 10 in India and 4 overseas, spanning Europe and South East Asia. The companys international presence spans 90 countries across Asia, South East Asia, Africa, Europe, Americas and the Middle East. It has 10 wholly owned domestic subsidiaries and 22 wholly owned overseas subsidiaries. Thermax Limited, a limited liability engineering company was set up in 1966 as Wanson India by A.S. Bhathena. The Company was established on 30th June, 1980. Tulsi Fine Chemical Industries Private Ltd and Kailas Castings Private Ltd were merged with the company with effective from 1st July of the year 1982. As at 1st July 1989, Thermax
The Thermax Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4153.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thermax Ltd is ₹49492.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thermax Ltd is 116.02 and 13.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thermax Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thermax Ltd is ₹2977 and ₹5839.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thermax Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.52%, 3 Years at 31.65%, 1 Year at 30.41%, 6 Month at -21.81%, 3 Month at -15.83% and 1 Month at -14.15%.
