|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Thermax limited has submitted the Notice for the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and Annual Report for FY 2023-24. The AGM is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. IST through video conference and other audio visual means. Thermax Limited has submitted the summary of proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 1, 2024 along with Chairpersons Presentation made at the meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
