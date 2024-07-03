Thermax Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,611.59
2,184.41
2,763.68
2,324.36
2,302.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,611.59
2,184.41
2,763.68
2,324.36
2,302.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.77
84.09
55.4
184.52
65.86
Total Income
2,671.36
2,268.5
2,819.08
2,508.88
2,368.32
Total Expenditure
2,333.65
2,043.68
2,490.53
2,137.27
2,098.09
PBIDT
337.71
224.82
328.55
371.61
270.23
Interest
29.39
27.48
27.81
26.61
19.8
PBDT
308.32
197.34
300.74
345
250.43
Depreciation
42.07
36.03
49.88
35.84
32.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
85.38
48.2
69.41
68.46
51.58
Deferred Tax
-17.13
3.69
-6.13
3.64
7.29
Reported Profit After Tax
198
109.42
187.58
237.06
158.6
Minority Interest After NP
0.97
-6.39
-2.75
-1.28
0.87
Net Profit after Minority Interest
197.03
115.81
190.33
238.34
157.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
96.71
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
197.03
115.81
190.33
141.63
157.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.49
10.28
16.9
21.17
14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.53
22.52
22.52
22.52
22.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.93
10.29
11.88
15.98
11.73
PBDTM(%)
11.8
9.03
10.88
14.84
10.87
PATM(%)
7.58
5
6.78
10.19
6.88
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
The parties want to form a strategic relationship by collaborating with the company and its group companies in the flooring chemical businessRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.