Thermax Secures ₹580 Crore Boiler Order From Dangote Industries for Nigeria Refinery

27 Nov 2025 , 10:21 AM

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a fully owned subsidiary of Thermax, has won a new order worth over ₹580 crore from Dangote Industries, one of West Africa’s largest conglomerates.

The contract has been awarded for Dangote’s refinery and petrochemical complex in Nigeria, a project that continues to be one of the region’s most significant industrial developments.

The latest order involves the supply of four high-pressure utility boilers, each with a capacity of 400 TPH, along with all related auxiliaries. These boilers will be completely designed and manufactured by TBWES in India.

TBWES’ responsibilities for this project extend across project management, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and delivery of plug-and-play boiler modules. The scope also includes supervision during construction and commissioning, ensuring smooth integration at the project site.

Thermax and Dangote Industries share a long-standing association. In 2017, Thermax secured a publicly reported contract worth roughly USD 157 million to supply boilers, HRSGs and flue gas steam generators for Dangote’s refinery in Lekki, Nigeria.

Over the years, Thermax has supported the group with installation, commissioning and modernisation of boiler systems, strengthening the partnership between the two companies.

Commenting on the order, Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO of Thermax, said the project aligns with Dangote’s broader goal to enhance Africa’s energy independence and security. He added that the order reflects Dangote’s continued trust in Thermax’s capabilities and execution standards.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Founder and President of Dangote Industries, highlighted the long-term collaboration with Thermax, noting that the company’s technical expertise and reliable solutions have contributed significantly to the success of their large-scale projects.

TBWES specialises in equipment for steam generation, power generation and heat recovery, offering solutions across solid, liquid and gaseous fuels. The company also provides heaters for chemical, petrochemical and refinery applications and undertakes renovation and modernisation of ageing boiler and heater systems.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

