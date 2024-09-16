Thermax Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
270.06
285.95
250.04
403.11
Depreciation
-67.19
-63.99
-62.61
-64.2
Tax paid
-55.27
-41.9
-73.76
-139.86
Working capital
-1,030.68
915.6
367.23
-252.99
Other operating items
Operating
-883.08
1,095.66
480.9
-53.94
Capital expenditure
20.35
72.8
-13.52
168.95
Free cash flow
-862.72
1,168.47
467.38
115.01
Equity raised
5,631.93
5,428.19
5,124.81
4,760.9
Investing
1,092.14
-506.39
-386.3
391.34
Financing
325.45
158.36
36.97
50.27
Dividends paid
0
0
83.41
71.49
Net in cash
6,186.8
6,248.63
5,326.27
5,389.01
