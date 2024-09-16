Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.9
-16.4
28.36
-0.4
Op profit growth
18.63
-12.55
1.3
-7.4
EBIT growth
24.91
-10.57
-10.42
-6.5
Net profit growth
51.18
-2.76
-8.47
4.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.87
7.41
7.08
8.97
EBIT margin
7.1
7.27
6.79
9.74
Net profit margin
5.09
4.31
3.7
5.19
RoCE
11.44
9.92
12.14
14.65
RoNW
2.31
1.64
1.84
2.2
RoA
2.05
1.47
1.65
1.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
27.74
18.35
18.87
20.52
Dividend per share
9
7
7
6
Cash EPS
17.67
8.17
8.5
13.29
Book value per share
310.12
288.71
268.87
241.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
70.03
73.35
39.18
55.1
P/CEPS
109.9
164.74
86.91
85.08
P/B
6.26
4.66
2.75
4.69
EV/EBIDTA
41.14
31.16
16.91
25.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
44.73
30.8
Tax payout
-23.85
-20.93
-43.27
-39.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.23
99.92
83.73
93.08
Inventory days
33.7
32.73
26.14
26.56
Creditor days
-83.39
-86.88
-69.69
-93.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.28
-16.87
-25.93
-33.84
Net debt / equity
-0.16
-0.49
-0.08
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-1.39
-4.53
-0.61
-0.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.86
-52.98
-53.83
-52.61
Employee costs
-13.26
-15.83
-13.94
-15.6
Other costs
-22.99
-23.76
-25.13
-22.8
