By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024 , 08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The business reported a 74% increase in net profit to ₹5,566 Crore in the June 2024 quarter, with Jaguar Land Rover contributing significantly. The company reported a net profit of ₹3,203 Crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal year. The total income for the period under review grew to ₹1,09,623 Crore from ₹1,03,597 Crore in the June quarter of FY24.

ITC: In the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, the diversified conglomerate posted a net profit of ₹4,917.45 Crore, slightly higher than ₹4,902.74 Crore the previous year. The company’s overall income in April-June was ₹18,921.01 Crore, up from ₹17,704.23 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Kalyan Jewellers: The jewellery retailer’s net profit increased by 23.6% year on year to ₹177.8 Crore in the first quarter of 2024, ending June 30. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹144 Crore. Revenue climbed by 26.5% to ₹5,535.5 Crore, up from ₹4,375.7 Crore in the previous fiscal period.

Godrej Agrovet: The leading diversified agriculture enterprise recorded a 22.9% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹131.6 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹107 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 6.4% to ₹2,350.8 Crore from ₹2,510.2 Crore in the same period last year.

Thermax: The energy and environmental solutions provider announced a 96.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹115.8 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Thermax reported a net profit of ₹59 Crore in the same period previous year. Revenue climbed by 13% to ₹2,184.4 Crore, up from ₹1,933 Crore in the previous fiscal period.

Netweb Technologies: Netweb Technologies India Ltd’s promoters, Sanjay Lodha, Navin Lodha, Vivek Lodha, and Niraj Lodha, want to sell 20.54 lakh shares of the company through block sales. The deal’s floor price of ₹2,180 per share represents a 3.4% discount from the current market price (CMP).

Morepen Laboratories: The pharmaceutical business plans to fund up to 200 Crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), according to sources. The equity offering contains 3.68 Crore shares at an indicative price of ₹54.37 per share, reflecting a 9.2% discount from the prevailing market price (CMP).

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The bank recorded a 47.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹70.1 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹48 Crore. Net interest income (NII) increased by 39.9% to ₹293.2 Crore from ₹224.7 Crore in the same quarter of FY24.

RailTel Corporation: Railway PSU recorded a 25.2% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹48.7 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹38.9 Crore. Revenue climbed by 19.4% to ₹558.1 Crore, up from ₹467.6 Crore in the previous fiscal period.

Aditya Birla Capital: In the first quarter of FY25, the company’s net profit increased by 17% year on year to ₹758 Crore. The company’s sales climbed 25.37% year on year to ₹8,832 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

