Thermax Ltd Balance Sheet

3,697.3
(-1.86%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:54:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.83

23.83

23.83

23.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,512.87

3,193.93

2,977.17

2,855.55

Net Worth

3,536.7

3,217.76

3,001

2,879.38

Minority Interest

Debt

313.68

224.17

185.29

147.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

61.76

53.93

53.01

49.59

Total Liabilities

3,912.14

3,495.86

3,239.3

3,076.63

Fixed Assets

861.12

758.71

761.07

794.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,393.25

2,269.89

1,995.25

903.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

114.25

101.79

101.65

102.87

Networking Capital

196.76

-43.01

-60.23

-110.17

Inventories

397.33

390.78

370.35

245.94

Inventory Days

33.66

28.66

Sundry Debtors

1,501.64

1,210.22

953.37

823.52

Debtor Days

86.66

95.98

Other Current Assets

1,194.78

1,065.37

855.22

825.8

Sundry Creditors

-1,082.1

-1,044.9

-976.33

-844.99

Creditor Days

88.74

98.49

Other Current Liabilities

-1,814.89

-1,664.48

-1,262.85

-1,160.44

Cash

346.76

408.48

441.57

1,386.78

Total Assets

3,912.14

3,495.86

3,239.3

3,076.63

QUICKLINKS FOR Thermax Ltd

