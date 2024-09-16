Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,015.39
3,131.48
3,215.08
3,867.87
yoy growth (%)
28.22
-2.6
-16.87
2.76
Raw materials
-2,404.32
-1,720.45
-1,847.11
-2,142.26
As % of sales
59.87
54.94
57.45
55.38
Employee costs
-477.81
-453.79
-430.94
-459.12
As % of sales
11.89
14.49
13.4
11.87
Other costs
-907.24
-739.13
-723.55
-895.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.59
23.6
22.5
23.14
Operating profit
226.02
218.11
213.48
371.37
OPM
5.62
6.96
6.63
9.6
Depreciation
-67.19
-63.99
-62.61
-64.2
Interest expense
-13.33
-8.57
-5.23
-8.04
Other income
124.56
140.4
104.4
103.98
Profit before tax
270.06
285.95
250.04
403.11
Taxes
-55.27
-41.9
-73.76
-139.86
Tax rate
-20.46
-14.65
-29.49
-34.69
Minorities and other
0
0
52.6
0
Adj. profit
214.79
244.05
228.88
263.25
Exceptional items
-14
-103.03
-14.89
-25
Net profit
200.79
141.02
213.99
238.25
yoy growth (%)
42.38
-34.09
-10.18
64.5
NPM
5
4.5
6.65
6.15
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
The parties want to form a strategic relationship by collaborating with the company and its group companies in the flooring chemical businessRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.