Thermax Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6,559.78
5,778.99
4,136.41
3,216.73
4,408.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,559.78
5,778.99
4,136.41
3,216.73
4,408.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
252.81
102.69
91.31
71.92
69.3
Total Income
6,812.59
5,881.68
4,227.72
3,288.65
4,477.65
Total Expenditure
6,036.51
5,381.88
3,850.26
3,053.73
4,065.74
PBIDT
776.08
499.8
377.46
234.92
411.91
Interest
59.78
23.67
15.09
14.34
10.12
PBDT
716.3
476.13
362.37
220.58
401.79
Depreciation
98.2
87.42
83.78
85.77
85.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
145.05
85.28
58.82
54.67
80.95
Deferred Tax
17.44
8.94
10
-19.09
61.56
Reported Profit After Tax
455.61
294.49
209.77
99.23
173.42
Minority Interest After NP
0.66
0.19
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
454.95
294.3
209.77
99.23
173.42
Extra-ordinary Items
55.64
0
0
-31.23
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
399.31
294.3
209.77
130.46
173.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
40.4
26.13
18.63
8.81
15.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.52
22.52
22.52
22.52
22.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.83
8.64
9.12
7.3
9.34
PBDTM(%)
10.91
8.23
8.76
6.85
9.11
PATM(%)
6.94
5.09
5.07
3.08
3.93
