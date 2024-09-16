iifl-logo-icon 1
Thermax CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results THERMAX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Thermax Limited has informed the Exchanges about Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13, 2024 to consider and approve un-audited Consolidated and Standalone financial statements for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Thermax Limited has submitted the outcome of Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
THERMAX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Thermax Limited has informed the exchanges that Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 1 2024 to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024. Thermax Limited has informed the Exchange about outcome of Board Meeting held on August 1, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202422 Apr 2024
THERMAX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Thermax Limited has informed the Exchanges that the Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on May 10 2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Thermax Limited has informed the Exchanges about Financial results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
THERMAX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Thermax Limited has informed the exchanges about financial results for Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023. Thermax Limited has informed the exchanges about financial results for Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023. Thermax Limited has informed the exchanges about capacity addition. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Thermax: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Thermax and Vebro Polymers Partner for Joint Venture

Thermax and Vebro Polymers Partner for Joint Venture

11 Jul 2024|03:41 PM

The parties want to form a strategic relationship by collaborating with the company and its group companies in the flooring chemical business

