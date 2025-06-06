Ashoka Buildcon Wins ₹1,387 Crore Traffic Management Project in Maharashtra

On Thursday, the infrastructure major, Ashoka Buildcon along with its subsidiary Ashoka Purestudy Technologies Pvt Ltd (APTPL), received Letters of Intent from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department. This is a decade-long project to implement an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) across several high-density zones in the state.

Designed to bring structure and smart surveillance to traffic systems, the project will introduce real-time monitoring, smoother traffic flow, and better enforcement measures in cities that have long battled road congestion.

Spanning 10 years, the ITMS rollout will cover five critical regions Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Marathwada, and the Konkan & Western Maharashtra belt. While the total estimated value stands at ₹1,387.19 crore, the final figure will be locked in once the official work order is issued.

The budget allocation circle-wise is significant: ₹291.49 crore for Mumbai, ₹285.23 crore for Pune, ₹179.97 crore for Nagpur, ₹314.96 crore for Marathwada, and ₹315.54 crore for the Konkan & Western Maharashtra region.

For Ashoka Buildcon, this contract a strong endorsement of its capabilities in delivering tech-driven infrastructure solutions. It also signals the company’s broader strategic pivot towards intelligent systems and long-term public sector collaborations.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Ashoka Buildcon has gained 19.64% gain in the last year, 27% dip in the year-to-date, and 26% gain in the last month.

