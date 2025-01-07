iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Board Meeting

284.35
(2.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:49:57 AM

Ashoka Buildcon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ASHOKA BUILDCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ashoka Buildcon Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results (Limited Review) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Limited Review) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ASHOKA BUILDCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results (Limited Review) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please note that Trading Window for all the Insiders is closed from July 01 2024 till 48 hours after the disclosure of financial results to the Exchanges. Pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors held through Video Conferencing at Ashoka House, Ashoka Marg, Nashik - 422 011 on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, commenced at 4.45 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m. is as follows. The Board of Directors has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Limited Review) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. The unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results will be made available on the Companys website www.ashokabuildcon.com (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202411 May 2024
ASHOKA BUILDCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please note that Trading Window for all the Insiders is closed from April 01 2024 till 48 hours after the disclosure of financial results to the Exchanges. Kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, PFA the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Kindly find attached Standalone & Consolidated financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 This is with reference to the regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, as amended from time to time. We hereby declare that the statutory auditors of the Company, M/s S R B C & Co. LLP, CA, Mumbai, have issued the Audit Report dated May 22, 2024 with unmodified opinion on the SFS & CFS of the Company for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
ASHOKA BUILDCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results (Limited Review) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Please note that Trading Window for all the Insiders is closed from January 01 2024 till 48 hours after the disclosure of financial results to the Exchanges. Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 07.02.2024 inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results (Limited Review) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, which have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Ashoka Buildcon: Related News

Ashoka Buildcon unit inks pact with NHAI for ₹1,391 Crore

Ashoka Buildcon unit inks pact with NHAI for ₹1,391 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|09:18 AM

The building of the Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section on NH 116A is valued at ₹1,391 Crore and will be performed under the hybrid annuity model.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon wins project worth ₹192 Crore; stock gains ~2%

Ashoka Buildcon wins project worth ₹192 Crore; stock gains ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|03:10 PM

The abandoned project called for the construction of a 41-kilometer length under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon Announces New Orders Amid Cancellation of Road Project Bid

Ashoka Buildcon Announces New Orders Amid Cancellation of Road Project Bid

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|01:03 AM

Despite the loss, however, Ashoka Buildcon bagged a Letter of Award (LoA) for the Bowaichandi-Guskara-Katwa road project in Package-3.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon gets NHAI approval for ₹1,391 Crore project

Ashoka Buildcon gets NHAI approval for ₹1,391 Crore project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:18 PM

The contract calls for the construction of a four-lane economic corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road (km 89.814 to km 133).

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon acquires additional stake worth ₹1,526 Crore in subsidiary

Ashoka Buildcon acquires additional stake worth ₹1,526 Crore in subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

At around closing, Ashoka Buildcon was trading 2.31% higher at Rs 238.60, against the previous close of Rs 233.21 on NSE.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon acquires additional stake worth ₹1,526 Crore in subsidiary

Ashoka Buildcon acquires additional stake worth ₹1,526 Crore in subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|04:03 PM

Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary, Viva Highways, would buy a 26% ownership position in Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company for ₹150 Crore.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon wins projects worth ₹2,309.99 Crore

Ashoka Buildcon wins projects worth ₹2,309.99 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|09:18 AM

The company has also been declared the lowest bidder for a project worth ₹918 Crore by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon Secures ₹1,668 Crore CIDCO Project

Ashoka Buildcon Secures ₹1,668 Crore CIDCO Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

The project involves integrated infrastructure development for 20M, including wide roads, flyovers, minor bridges, and electrical works under the NAINA project.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashoka Buildcon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.