Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ASHOKA BUILDCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ashoka Buildcon Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results (Limited Review) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Limited Review) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ASHOKA BUILDCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results (Limited Review) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please note that Trading Window for all the Insiders is closed from July 01 2024 till 48 hours after the disclosure of financial results to the Exchanges. Pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors held through Video Conferencing at Ashoka House, Ashoka Marg, Nashik - 422 011 on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, commenced at 4.45 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m. is as follows. The Board of Directors has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Limited Review) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. The unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results will be made available on the Companys website www.ashokabuildcon.com (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 11 May 2024

ASHOKA BUILDCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please note that Trading Window for all the Insiders is closed from April 01 2024 till 48 hours after the disclosure of financial results to the Exchanges. Kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, PFA the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Kindly find attached Standalone & Consolidated financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 This is with reference to the regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, as amended from time to time. We hereby declare that the statutory auditors of the Company, M/s S R B C & Co. LLP, CA, Mumbai, have issued the Audit Report dated May 22, 2024 with unmodified opinion on the SFS & CFS of the Company for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024