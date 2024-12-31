iifl-logo-icon 1
ITD Cementation India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

523
(-0.38%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

ITD Cementation India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

46.63%

46.63%

46.63%

46.63%

46.63%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

23.31%

22.43%

18.89%

15.84%

17.8%

Non-Institutions

30.05%

30.92%

34.46%

37.52%

35.55%

Total Non-Promoter

53.36%

53.36%

53.36%

53.36%

53.36%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.63%

Foreign: 46.63%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 23.31%

Institutions: 23.31%

Non-Institutions: 30.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

ITD Cem: Related NEWS

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

31 Dec 2024|09:30 PM

ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port. 

Read More
ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

28 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.

Read More
ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

3 Oct 2024|04:46 PM

ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.

Read More
ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

3 Oct 2024|12:34 PM

ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR ITD Cementation India Ltd

