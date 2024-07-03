ITD Cementation India Ltd Summary

ITD Cementation India Limited was incorporated in June 24, 1978 as Cemindia Company Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November, 1978. The Company is engaged in construction of a wide variety of structures like maritime structures, mass rapid transport systems (MRTS), dams & tunnels, airports, highways, bridges & flyovers and other foundations and specialized engineering work. The Company operates into one business segment viz., construction.Formed as Cemindia Company, a FERA company, to take over the Indian branch of the Cementation Company, UK, with its main activity being construction contracts, the company offered specialized services like piling, diaphragm walling, ground treatment, tube leading, soil investigation, mine development, etc. The company, which is a subsidiary of the Cementation Company, UK, which holds a 51% stake, was, renamed Trafalgar House Construction with consent from Trafalgar House, UK, the ultimate holding company. Its target markets are marine projects, harbours, jetties, port installation, road and bridge construction, building projects, civil works for industrial structures such as power stations and dams, etc. With technical assistance from its promoter companies Cementation Piling and Foundations, and Cementation Mining, UK it has developed the technology for pipe jacking and box jacking. This facilitates construction of subways and tunnels under existing roads and rail lines without interrupting traffic. In 1994-95, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Trafalgar House Construction (Major Projects), for expertise in construction of highways, motorways, bridges, etc. In Apr.96, Trafalgar House, UK, the parent company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Kvaerner, ASA, a Norwegian-based company. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Kvaerner Cementation India Ltd.In 1999-2000, the company was the first construction company accredited with ISO 9002 in India for construction of Port and Harbour Structures in 1999. The Cementation Company Limited, UK the holding company, acquired 736593 equity shares thereby increasing their shareholding to 3702171 equity shares representing 80.37% of the paid up capital. The name of the company was changed from Kvaerner Cementation India Ltd to Skanska Cementation India Ltd., with effect from July 2001.The company had secured major road construction contracts, which are now under execution. The major contracts, which were executed in 2001-02, were installation of RCC Marine Bored Piles for NSICT, Diaphragm Wall for Saifee Hospital, Piling works for CPCL.The company has distinction of having all its operations certified by ISO systems. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2000 for quality and ISO 14001:1996 for environment during the year 2003.During the year 2013, the Companys Joint Venture, ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture, has received two contracts namely: Design and Construction of Tunnels by shield TBM, Palam and I.G.D. Airport Underground Stations by Cut & Cover Method between Palam (including) & Shankar Vihar (excluding) on Janakpuri West-Kalindi Kunj Corridor under Delhi MRTS Project of Phase-III for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation of the value of Rs. 75,200 Lakh and Procurement of Ground Water Treatment Plants, Design, Construction, Supply, Installation, Commissioning including Mechanical & Electrical Equipment and Operation for Government of Tripura (SIPMIU) of the value of Rs. 3,988 Lakh.During the year 2015, a number of contracts were completed including, total civil construction job for ION Exchange (India) Ltd. for India Bulls Project at Nashik, Maharashtra, construction of North Cargo Berth II at VOC Port, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, design and construction of Wharf Structure at Nhava Sheva Gateway Terminal at JNP, Navi Mumbai and various piling and civil works in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc.,With effect from 24th August, 2015 every equity share in the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each was sub divided into ten equity shares of having a face value of Rs.1/- each.During the year 2017, the Companys Joint Venture, ITD Cemindia JV, has received four contracts for Construction of Elevated Structures (Viaduct and stations) of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2 for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited aggregating to Rs.237,019 lakhs, and ITDCem Maytas JV, has received contract for extension of Kaleshwaram Project-Package No. 17-Investigation, Design and Execution of Water conveyor system at Pranahita. Value Rs.32,294 lakhs.During the year 2017, a number of contracts were completed including construction of New Umtru Hydro Electric Project for Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited, Meghalaya. Construction of balance work of Tunnels between Kawi and Dugga on Katra Dharam Sanction of Udhampur, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. civil work for two LNS Storage Tanks at Mundra, Gujarat. Dredging and Reclamation works for development of Fourth Container Terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port for Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Port Ltd., Maharashtra.In 2018, the Company completed Civil, Structural Fabrication & Erection, Water Supply & Drainage, Plumbing, Electric Lighting and Earthing for Indian Oil Refinery, Paradip; Haj Tower Project, in Kolkata and Construction of Super Structure (G+15) for Unified Academic Campus of Bose Institute, Salt Lake, Kolkata, West Bengal.