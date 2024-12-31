Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

ITD CEMENTATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 07th November 2024 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, letter enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

ITD CEMENTATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015 as amended, Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

ITD CEMENTATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any. Recommended payment of dividend @ Rs .1.70/- per equity share on 17,17,87,584 equity shares of Re. 1/- each (170% ) for the financial period ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Register of members of the Company from Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 to Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024