iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ITD Cementation India Ltd Board Meeting

514.85
(0.45%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

ITD Cem CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
ITD CEMENTATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 07th November 2024 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, letter enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
ITD CEMENTATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015 as amended, Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
ITD CEMENTATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any. Recommended payment of dividend @ Rs .1.70/- per equity share on 17,17,87,584 equity shares of Re. 1/- each (170% ) for the financial period ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Register of members of the Company from Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 to Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
ITD CEMENTATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th February 2024 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015 , this is to inform you that the board of directors, at its meeting held on 08th February, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and Limited Review Reports alongwith press release. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

ITD Cem: Related News

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|09:30 PM

ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port. 

Read More
ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.

Read More
ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|04:46 PM

ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.

Read More
ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|12:34 PM

ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ITD Cementation India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.