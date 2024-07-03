iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Share Price

5.84
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.85
  • Day's High6.45
  • 52 Wk High27.15
  • Prev. Close6.15
  • Day's Low5.84
  • 52 Wk Low 5.95
  • Turnover (lac)973.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value9.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,433.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

5.85

Prev. Close

6.15

Turnover(Lac.)

973.36

Day's High

6.45

Day's Low

5.84

52 Week's High

27.15

52 Week's Low

5.95

Book Value

9.51

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,433.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.17%

Foreign: 0.17%

Indian: 30.05%

Non-Promoter- 11.70%

Institutions: 11.69%

Non-Institutions: 58.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

490.92

490.92

490.92

510.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,201.09

4,739.62

5,897.64

7,108.84

Net Worth

3,692.01

5,230.54

6,388.56

7,619.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,342.87

4,619.13

6,049.04

6,219.32

yoy growth (%)

-5.98

-23.63

-2.73

-28.14

Raw materials

-1,205.51

-1,675.76

-1,970.14

-2,265.21

As % of sales

27.75

36.27

32.56

36.42

Employee costs

-394

-515.04

-500.5

-639.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-244.34

-912.17

-263.56

-4,365.11

Depreciation

-388.76

-412.17

-506.75

-878.2

Tax paid

-14.23

-1.65

0

483.88

Working capital

131.46

-1,275.24

-218.52

-15,851.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.98

-23.63

-2.73

-28.14

Op profit growth

207

-78.02

-1,862.37

-107.11

EBIT growth

-561.44

-115.6

-188.23

-1,196.67

Net profit growth

-69.6

-353.85

-108.06

54.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,568.09

7,263.12

5,751.79

6,405.66

7,035.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,568.09

7,263.12

5,751.79

6,405.66

7,035.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

458.49

207.69

427.21

207.22

4,006.62

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jaiprakash Associates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & CEO

Manoj Gaur

Vice Chairman & Director

Sunil Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

R N Bhardwaj

Joint MD (Construction)

Pankaj Gaur

Whole-time Director

Ranvijay singh

Independent Director

K P Rau

Independent Director

S C K Patne

Chairman Emeritus

Jaiprakash Gaur

Director

R K Singh

Addtnl Independent Director

Pramod Kumar Agrawal

Director

R B Singh

Addtnl Independent Director

NARINDER KUMAR GROVER

Independent Director

Yajulu VPS Medury

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SOM NATH GROVER

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd

Summary

Jaiprakash Associates Limited, a part of the Jaypee Group was incorporated in November, 1995 under the name Bela Cement Limited. The Company was promoted by Jaiprakash Gaur, a well known leader in the construction of multi-purpose river valley and hydropower projects. The Company is a diversified infrastructural industrial conglomerate in India. The company is the leader in Engineering and Construction of Hydropower projects in India. They are the only integrated solution provider for Hydropower projects in the country with a track record of strong project implementation in different capacities. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Engineering & Construction, Manufacturing of Cement, Power, Real Estate development, Hotel/ Hospitality etc. Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in the business of manufacture and marketing of cement, power, fertilizers, real estate development, sports and owns Five Star Hotels at New Delhi, Mussourie and Agra and a Golf Course with associated recreational and residential facilities at Greater Noida as part of their real estate business.In year 2000, Jaypee Rewa Cement Plant and Jaypee Bela Cement Plant were merged. In April 1, 2002, the cement division of Jaiprakash Industries Ltd was hived off and merged with the company. The name of the company was changed to Jaypee Cement Ltd.In the year 2003, Jaiprakash Industries Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2002 and the name of the company was changed fr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jaiprakash Associates Ltd share price today?

The Jaiprakash Associates Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is ₹1433.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is 0 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaiprakash Associates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is ₹5.95 and ₹27.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd?

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.19%, 3 Years at -13.94%, 1 Year at -71.26%, 6 Month at -38.62%, 3 Month at -3.91% and 1 Month at -1.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.23 %
Institutions - 11.70 %
Public - 58.07 %

