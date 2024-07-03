Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹5.85
Prev. Close₹6.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹973.36
Day's High₹6.45
Day's Low₹5.84
52 Week's High₹27.15
52 Week's Low₹5.95
Book Value₹9.51
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,433.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
490.92
490.92
490.92
510.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,201.09
4,739.62
5,897.64
7,108.84
Net Worth
3,692.01
5,230.54
6,388.56
7,619.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,342.87
4,619.13
6,049.04
6,219.32
yoy growth (%)
-5.98
-23.63
-2.73
-28.14
Raw materials
-1,205.51
-1,675.76
-1,970.14
-2,265.21
As % of sales
27.75
36.27
32.56
36.42
Employee costs
-394
-515.04
-500.5
-639.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-244.34
-912.17
-263.56
-4,365.11
Depreciation
-388.76
-412.17
-506.75
-878.2
Tax paid
-14.23
-1.65
0
483.88
Working capital
131.46
-1,275.24
-218.52
-15,851.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.98
-23.63
-2.73
-28.14
Op profit growth
207
-78.02
-1,862.37
-107.11
EBIT growth
-561.44
-115.6
-188.23
-1,196.67
Net profit growth
-69.6
-353.85
-108.06
54.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,568.09
7,263.12
5,751.79
6,405.66
7,035.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,568.09
7,263.12
5,751.79
6,405.66
7,035.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
458.49
207.69
427.21
207.22
4,006.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & CEO
Manoj Gaur
Vice Chairman & Director
Sunil Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
R N Bhardwaj
Joint MD (Construction)
Pankaj Gaur
Whole-time Director
Ranvijay singh
Independent Director
K P Rau
Independent Director
S C K Patne
Chairman Emeritus
Jaiprakash Gaur
Director
R K Singh
Addtnl Independent Director
Pramod Kumar Agrawal
Director
R B Singh
Addtnl Independent Director
NARINDER KUMAR GROVER
Independent Director
Yajulu VPS Medury
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SOM NATH GROVER
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd
Summary
Jaiprakash Associates Limited, a part of the Jaypee Group was incorporated in November, 1995 under the name Bela Cement Limited. The Company was promoted by Jaiprakash Gaur, a well known leader in the construction of multi-purpose river valley and hydropower projects. The Company is a diversified infrastructural industrial conglomerate in India. The company is the leader in Engineering and Construction of Hydropower projects in India. They are the only integrated solution provider for Hydropower projects in the country with a track record of strong project implementation in different capacities. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Engineering & Construction, Manufacturing of Cement, Power, Real Estate development, Hotel/ Hospitality etc. Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in the business of manufacture and marketing of cement, power, fertilizers, real estate development, sports and owns Five Star Hotels at New Delhi, Mussourie and Agra and a Golf Course with associated recreational and residential facilities at Greater Noida as part of their real estate business.In year 2000, Jaypee Rewa Cement Plant and Jaypee Bela Cement Plant were merged. In April 1, 2002, the cement division of Jaiprakash Industries Ltd was hived off and merged with the company. The name of the company was changed to Jaypee Cement Ltd.In the year 2003, Jaiprakash Industries Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2002 and the name of the company was changed fr
Read More
The Jaiprakash Associates Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is ₹1433.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is 0 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaiprakash Associates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is ₹5.95 and ₹27.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.19%, 3 Years at -13.94%, 1 Year at -71.26%, 6 Month at -38.62%, 3 Month at -3.91% and 1 Month at -1.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.