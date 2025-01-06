iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.84
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,342.87

4,619.13

6,049.04

6,219.32

yoy growth (%)

-5.98

-23.63

-2.73

-28.14

Raw materials

-1,205.51

-1,675.76

-1,970.14

-2,265.21

As % of sales

27.75

36.27

32.56

36.42

Employee costs

-394

-515.04

-500.5

-639.34

As % of sales

9.07

11.15

8.27

10.27

Other costs

-2,024.23

-2,194.09

-2,512.69

-3,375.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.61

47.5

41.53

54.27

Operating profit

719.13

234.24

1,065.71

-60.47

OPM

16.55

5.07

17.61

-0.97

Depreciation

-388.76

-412.17

-506.75

-878.2

Interest expense

-751.19

-802.33

-967.54

-3,567.28

Other income

176.48

68.09

145.02

140.84

Profit before tax

-244.34

-912.17

-263.56

-4,365.11

Taxes

-14.23

-1.65

0

483.88

Tax rate

5.82

0.18

0

-11.08

Minorities and other

0

-0.7

0

0

Adj. profit

-258.57

-914.52

-263.56

-3,881.23

Exceptional items

-12.83

21.69

615.27

-480.34

Net profit

-271.4

-892.83

351.71

-4,361.57

yoy growth (%)

-69.6

-353.85

-108.06

54.63

NPM

-6.24

-19.32

5.81

-70.12

