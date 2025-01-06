Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,342.87
4,619.13
6,049.04
6,219.32
yoy growth (%)
-5.98
-23.63
-2.73
-28.14
Raw materials
-1,205.51
-1,675.76
-1,970.14
-2,265.21
As % of sales
27.75
36.27
32.56
36.42
Employee costs
-394
-515.04
-500.5
-639.34
As % of sales
9.07
11.15
8.27
10.27
Other costs
-2,024.23
-2,194.09
-2,512.69
-3,375.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.61
47.5
41.53
54.27
Operating profit
719.13
234.24
1,065.71
-60.47
OPM
16.55
5.07
17.61
-0.97
Depreciation
-388.76
-412.17
-506.75
-878.2
Interest expense
-751.19
-802.33
-967.54
-3,567.28
Other income
176.48
68.09
145.02
140.84
Profit before tax
-244.34
-912.17
-263.56
-4,365.11
Taxes
-14.23
-1.65
0
483.88
Tax rate
5.82
0.18
0
-11.08
Minorities and other
0
-0.7
0
0
Adj. profit
-258.57
-914.52
-263.56
-3,881.23
Exceptional items
-12.83
21.69
615.27
-480.34
Net profit
-271.4
-892.83
351.71
-4,361.57
yoy growth (%)
-69.6
-353.85
-108.06
54.63
NPM
-6.24
-19.32
5.81
-70.12
